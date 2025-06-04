Selena Gomez's Fiancé Benny Blanco Says Their Relationship Is 'Like My Own Little Fairytale I Concocted'

"I met Selena when she was 16. We didn’t work together until many years later," he spilled to InStyle of how the actress' mom contacted him in hopes he would collaborate with her on a record deal.

"They say you've probably already met the person that you're gonna spend the rest of your life with… I never believed that s--- until it happened to me," Blanco, 37, quipped.

"And now I get to kiss her," he raved. "It’s like my own little fairytale I concocted."