Selena Gomez's Fiancé Benny Blanco Says Their Relationship Is 'Like My Own Little Fairytale I Concocted'

Benny Blanco never saw his romance with fiancée Selena Gomez coming.
In a new interview, the music producer gushed over their connection but admitted things were strictly platonic when they first crossed paths over a decade ago.
Benny Blanco Calls His Romance With Selena Gomez a 'Fairytale'
"I met Selena when she was 16. We didn’t work together until many years later," he spilled to InStyle of how the actress' mom contacted him in hopes he would collaborate with her on a record deal.
"They say you've probably already met the person that you're gonna spend the rest of your life with… I never believed that s--- until it happened to me," Blanco, 37, quipped.
"And now I get to kiss her," he raved. "It’s like my own little fairytale I concocted."
The songwriter admitted he messed up "so much" in his early days of dating.
"You know how many frogs I had to kiss to get to Selena? They were beautiful frogs! And like, guys are so bad..." he spilled. "I know so many awesome women who are single. And it's like, how are they single? They’re 10 out of 10! But there are so many f---boys. Don’t settle, ladies. Not for some dude that uses more hair gel than you do."
The Stars Are Planning to Have Kids
Blanco confirmed the couple hopes to become parents one day.
"I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing," he gushed. "I'm just dreaming and praying every day."
The pair went public with romance in 2023, with Blanco popping the question last year — though he previously admitted the day of the proposal was nearly a disaster.
How Benny Blanco Proposed
"She almost didn't even come. She was like, ‘I really don't feel that well. I think I'm just going to stay home today. Can't we just make up the shoot another day?'" he recalled. "And I was like, ‘Uhh...’ I'm trying to figure out a way to do..."
"First of all, getting engaged to someone is the craziest thing in the world" Blanco insisted. "It's like, right before you're going to tell someone you're going to be married to them forever. They're like, ‘Show me how good you can lie to me.’ It's the hardest... She was just upset with me because the day before, I was making bad lies."
The pair has yet to reveal when they plan to get married.