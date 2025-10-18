or
'Leave the Girl Alone': Selena Gomez Defends Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey After Viral 'Inspired' Comments

photo of Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez came to Hailey Bieber's defense after the latter made some comments about the beauty industry.

Oct. 18 2025, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

Selena Gomez rushed to defend Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, after the model's "uninspired" comments went viral.

“Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants,” Selena, 33, wrote in a since-deleted post via her Instagram Stories, per a screenshot obtained TMZ. “Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind.”

image of The pair share son Jack.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The pair share son Jack.

She concluded, “All brands inspire me [and] there is room for everyone, and hopefully we can all stop.”

The mom-of-one, who married the pop star, 31, in 2018, recently discussed her competition in the beauty industry, which many thought was aimed at the "Single Soon" singer, who is the founder of Rare Beauty.

image of Justin Bieber used to date Selena Gomez.
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber used to date Selena Gomez.

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” Hailey, who is the founder of Rhode, told The Wall Street Journal in a profile published earlier this month. “When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

image of Selena Gomez is the founder of Rare Beauty.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez is the founder of Rare Beauty.

Hailey added she doesn't "feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by."

According to TMZ, the comments "had nothing to do" with Selena.

image of Selena Gomez came to the model's defense.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Selena Gomez came to the model's defense.

The ladies have been at odds since they both dated the "Baby" crooner. Selena was with Justin on and off from 2009 to 2018, and after they split, he started seeing Hailey.

Still, fans have continued to think there's ongoing drama between them.

In 2023, things exploded online when followers accused Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner of mocking Selena’s eyebrows. The backlash was so harsh that Selena stepped in.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for," Selena shared. "No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

At the time, Hailey issued her own statement, saying: “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

