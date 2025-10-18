'Leave the Girl Alone': Selena Gomez Defends Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey After Viral 'Inspired' Comments

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez rushed to defend Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, after the model's "uninspired" comments went viral. “Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants,” Selena, 33, wrote in a since-deleted post via her Instagram Stories, per a screenshot obtained TMZ. “Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The pair share son Jack.

Article continues below advertisement

She concluded, “All brands inspire me [and] there is room for everyone, and hopefully we can all stop.” The mom-of-one, who married the pop star, 31, in 2018, recently discussed her competition in the beauty industry, which many thought was aimed at the "Single Soon" singer, who is the founder of Rare Beauty.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber used to date Selena Gomez.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” Hailey, who is the founder of Rhode, told The Wall Street Journal in a profile published earlier this month. “When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez is the founder of Rare Beauty.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey added she doesn't "feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by." According to TMZ, the comments "had nothing to do" with Selena.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Selena Gomez came to the model's defense.

Article continues below advertisement

The ladies have been at odds since they both dated the "Baby" crooner. Selena was with Justin on and off from 2009 to 2018, and after they split, he started seeing Hailey.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, fans have continued to think there's ongoing drama between them. In 2023, things exploded online when followers accused Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner of mocking Selena’s eyebrows. The backlash was so harsh that Selena stepped in. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for," Selena shared. "No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."