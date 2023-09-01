OK Magazine
Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Brow Gel After Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner Mean Girl Fiasco

selena gomez kylie jenner hailey bieber pp
Source: @selenagomez/instagram;mega
By:

Sep. 1 2023, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez's brows are taking center stage once again!

The "Single Soon" vocalist took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 31, to give fans a close-up of herself applying brow gel — presumably from her Rare Beauty line — months after fans believed Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were poking fun at the actress' facial features.

selena gomez instagram
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

Selena Gomez gave fans a close-up of herself applying brow gel.

Gomez shot the video of herself gently brushing her brows into place while at a dinner table surrounded by friends, who quickly noticed that the former child star was "filming content" during their get-together.

The funny social media update comes after Gomez lamented online in February that she "laminated" her "brows too much" while showing them off. Not long after, The Kardashians star and Justin Bieber's wife posted close-up videos of their own brows — prompting social media users to assume they were making fun of the pop star.

selena gomez instagram
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

The internet previously went wild over Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner appearing to make fun of Selena Gomez's eyebrows.

In turn, people went after Jenner and Bieber, labeling them "mean girls" for apparently picking on Gomez. However, the makeup mogul and the model insisted the video had nothing to do with the Only Murders in the Building actress.

"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives," Bieber said in a recent interview about the public speculation between herself and Gomez.

Selena Gomez
hailey bieber kylie jenner
Source: mega

Hailey Bieber has constantly shut down rumors of a feud between herself and Selena Gomez.

Source: OK!

"That can be really dangerous. I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I’m not ok with the kind of division that it caused," she emphasized about the headline-making situation. "I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I’m just not about that."

