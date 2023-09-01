Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Brow Gel After Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner Mean Girl Fiasco

Gomez shot the video of herself gently brushing her brows into place while at a dinner table surrounded by friends, who quickly noticed that the former child star was "filming content" during their get-together.

The funny social media update comes after Gomez lamented online in February that she "laminated" her "brows too much" while showing them off. Not long after, The Kardashians star and Justin Bieber's wife posted close-up videos of their own brows — prompting social media users to assume they were making fun of the pop star.