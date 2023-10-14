Looking Good! Selena Gomez's Fashion Transformation in 17 Clicks
2007
Selena Gomez attended the Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheater. She wore a black ruffled hem top, matching it with her skintight leopard print trousers and black pumps.
The Disney Channel alum also unleashed her inner rock star by donning black spike and patterned bracelets.
2008
Gomez opted for a white lacy dress when she joined the Los Angeles premiere of High School Musical 3: Senior Year at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
2009
To mark her first-ever American Music Awards attendance, the "Calm Down" singer caught everyone's attention with her glittery and sequined silver dress. She also sported strappy black heels that completed the look.
2010
Gomez showed off her cute side again when she arrived in skinny jeans and a ruffled, long-sleeved top at the ME Hotel in Madrid, Spain, to promote her album A Year Without Rain.
2011
The Another Cinderella Story star supported Justin Bieber and his flick Never Say Never in Los Angeles, Calif. She donned a purple dress and pumps for the event.
2012
Gomez showed off her doll-like features while wearing a denim jacket and flowy yellow dress during her and Bieber's outing with their family on a Malibu beach.
2013
Gomez started her massive transformation when she entered her 20s. The Hotel Transylvania: Transformania executive producer wowed the crowd as she wore a black bustier and black gown with a high slit at the 2013 VMAs.
2014
The "Love You Like a Love Song" singer also rocked her street fashion at London Heathrow Airport. She layered her clothing with a woven tank, a long cardigan and a black-and-white infinity scarf.
2015
Fans were left drooling when Gomez arrived in London in a mini-skirt and coat set paired with a black top and open-toe heels.
2016
After her public battle with lupus, Gomez surprised everyone at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., when she showed up in a bright red sleeveless ball gown. She won the Favorite Female Artist in the Pop/Rock category and moved the attendees with her emotional speech.
"I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside," she said. "And I kept it together enough where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together, to where I let myself down."
2017
Gomez looked classy when she headed out and about in New York City in a ribbed midi dress and collared shirt. Fans immediately noticed its similarities to what Victoria Beckham modeled in December 2016.
2018
The Selena + Chef host perfectly graced the streets of Los Angeles as she donned a cream satin dress and cropped fur jacket during a night out with her friends.
2019
Gomez stole the spotlight during the We Day California when she appeared on the red carpet in a sleek black dress.
She completed her look with a pair of black pumps and hair tied into a low bun.
2020
The Only Murders in the Building star put on a glamorous show during the premiere of Dolittle in a Givenchy fall 2019 couture gown featuring a long-sleeve pink sweater and black skirt.
2021
For her fall fashion at the ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights Dinner red carpet event, Gomez looked stunning in her metallic bronze maxi dress paired with open-toe wedges with high block heels.
She attended the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel event in Beverly Hills to present the Bill of Rights Award to Justin Tranter.
2022
Gomez stepped onto the red carpet of her documentary My Mind & Me premiere in Los Angeles. She magnificently appeared in a silk magenta dress paired with sparkly heels.
2023
Gomez stole the show at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards when she posed for the cameras, sporting a custom cut-out and see-through dress with floral patterns. The clothing highlighted her figure, while her red shoes and sparkly jewelry completed the look.