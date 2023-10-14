OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Selena Gomez
OK LogoPHOTOS

Looking Good! Selena Gomez's Fashion Transformation in 17 Clicks

selena gomez
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 14 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

2007

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez attended the Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheater. She wore a black ruffled hem top, matching it with her skintight leopard print trousers and black pumps.

The Disney Channel alum also unleashed her inner rock star by donning black spike and patterned bracelets.

Article continues below advertisement

2008

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Gomez opted for a white lacy dress when she joined the Los Angeles premiere of High School Musical 3: Senior Year at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

2009

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

To mark her first-ever American Music Awards attendance, the "Calm Down" singer caught everyone's attention with her glittery and sequined silver dress. She also sported strappy black heels that completed the look.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Gomez showed off her cute side again when she arrived in skinny jeans and a ruffled, long-sleeved top at the ME Hotel in Madrid, Spain, to promote her album A Year Without Rain.

Article continues below advertisement

2011

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

The Another Cinderella Story star supported Justin Bieber and his flick Never Say Never in Los Angeles, Calif. She donned a purple dress and pumps for the event.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Gomez showed off her doll-like features while wearing a denim jacket and flowy yellow dress during her and Bieber's outing with their family on a Malibu beach.

Article continues below advertisement

2013

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Gomez started her massive transformation when she entered her 20s. The Hotel Transylvania: Transformania executive producer wowed the crowd as she wore a black bustier and black gown with a high slit at the 2013 VMAs.

Article continues below advertisement

2014

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

The "Love You Like a Love Song" singer also rocked her street fashion at London Heathrow Airport. She layered her clothing with a woven tank, a long cardigan and a black-and-white infinity scarf.

Article continues below advertisement

2015

selena gomez
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Fans were left drooling when Gomez arrived in London in a mini-skirt and coat set paired with a black top and open-toe heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2016

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

After her public battle with lupus, Gomez surprised everyone at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., when she showed up in a bright red sleeveless ball gown. She won the Favorite Female Artist in the Pop/Rock category and moved the attendees with her emotional speech.

"I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside," she said. "And I kept it together enough where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together, to where I let myself down."

Article continues below advertisement

2017

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Gomez looked classy when she headed out and about in New York City in a ribbed midi dress and collared shirt. Fans immediately noticed its similarities to what Victoria Beckham modeled in December 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

The Selena + Chef host perfectly graced the streets of Los Angeles as she donned a cream satin dress and cropped fur jacket during a night out with her friends.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Gomez stole the spotlight during the We Day California when she appeared on the red carpet in a sleek black dress.

She completed her look with a pair of black pumps and hair tied into a low bun.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

The Only Murders in the Building star put on a glamorous show during the premiere of Dolittle in a Givenchy fall 2019 couture gown featuring a long-sleeve pink sweater and black skirt.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

For her fall fashion at the ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights Dinner red carpet event, Gomez looked stunning in her metallic bronze maxi dress paired with open-toe wedges with high block heels.

She attended the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel event in Beverly Hills to present the Bill of Rights Award to Justin Tranter.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Gomez stepped onto the red carpet of her documentary My Mind & Me premiere in Los Angeles. She magnificently appeared in a silk magenta dress paired with sparkly heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Gomez stole the show at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards when she posed for the cameras, sporting a custom cut-out and see-through dress with floral patterns. The clothing highlighted her figure, while her red shoes and sparkly jewelry completed the look.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.