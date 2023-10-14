Looking Good! Selena Gomez's Fashion Transformation in 17 Clicks

After her public battle with lupus, Gomez surprised everyone at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., when she showed up in a bright red sleeveless ball gown. She won the Favorite Female Artist in the Pop/Rock category and moved the attendees with her emotional speech.

"I had to stop because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside," she said. "And I kept it together enough where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together, to where I let myself down."