or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Selena Gomez
OK LogoNEWS

Selena Gomez Shares Makeup-Free Selfie During Relaxing Self-Care Day

pic of Selena Gomez.
Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Selena Gomez isn't afraid to be real!

Sept. 20 2026, Published 9:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez let her natural beauty shine on Instagram.

In a recent social media post, the actress embraced a natural look, posing makeup-free while wearing a shower cap during what appeared to be a relaxing self-care day. This isn’t the first time the Rare Beauty founder has shown off her fresh face online, as she frequently celebrates her natural beauty while also being open about her battle with lupus.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena’s Fresh Face

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez posts makeup-free selfies on social media.

In 2015, Gomez revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs instead of protecting them, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

The “Come & Get It” singer later faced scrutiny over changes in her facial appearance, which she has attributed in part to medication. She also revealed that she underwent minor cosmetic procedures after a physician made a comment about her face following the 2023 Golden Globes.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Selena Gomez posted a makeup-free selfie.
Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez posted a makeup-free selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Ongoing Health Battle

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez shared she's gotten Botox.

The physician, dubbed Marissa the PA on TikTok, said, “I literally have no idea what she has gotten done. I think she's been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don't think it's fair to speculate whether or not she's gotten cosmetic things done. I don't know what to attribute any of these changes to. At the end of the day, let's just leave her be. I feel like she's been through enough in her life, and she's beautiful regardless."

However, Gomez didn’t appreciate the remarks. “Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of my flare-ups. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone,” she replied.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez's Changing Look

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017.

During a 2019 interview, she opened up about how people would treat her because of her face. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff," she said. "So for me, I really started to notice when people started attacking me for that."

She continued, “And in reality, that's just my truth; I fluctuate... And that got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit."

Selena Speaks on Her Evolution

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez started Rare Beauty.

Gomez also commented on how she has evolved since she started in showbiz.

“I always make this joke where I think people want to freeze me in time to that period of my life," she said in an interview with People. “I don't know...maybe it was probably more interesting because I'm now chilling, which is great. But it was such a hectic period in my life...of course I had to rock a smoky eye. I was trying to be cool!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.