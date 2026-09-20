Selena Gomez Shares Makeup-Free Selfie During Relaxing Self-Care Day

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Selena Gomez let her natural beauty shine on Instagram. In a recent social media post, the actress embraced a natural look, posing makeup-free while wearing a shower cap during what appeared to be a relaxing self-care day. This isn’t the first time the Rare Beauty founder has shown off her fresh face online, as she frequently celebrates her natural beauty while also being open about her battle with lupus.

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Selena’s Fresh Face

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez posts makeup-free selfies on social media.

In 2015, Gomez revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs instead of protecting them, according to the Lupus Foundation of America. The “Come & Get It” singer later faced scrutiny over changes in her facial appearance, which she has attributed in part to medication. She also revealed that she underwent minor cosmetic procedures after a physician made a comment about her face following the 2023 Golden Globes.

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Source: @SELENAGOMEZ/INSTAGRAM Selena Gomez posted a makeup-free selfie.

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Her Ongoing Health Battle

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez shared she's gotten Botox.

The physician, dubbed Marissa the PA on TikTok, said, “I literally have no idea what she has gotten done. I think she's been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don't think it's fair to speculate whether or not she's gotten cosmetic things done. I don't know what to attribute any of these changes to. At the end of the day, let's just leave her be. I feel like she's been through enough in her life, and she's beautiful regardless." However, Gomez didn’t appreciate the remarks. “Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of my flare-ups. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone,” she replied.

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Selena Gomez's Changing Look

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017.

During a 2019 interview, she opened up about how people would treat her because of her face. "I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff," she said. "So for me, I really started to notice when people started attacking me for that." She continued, “And in reality, that's just my truth; I fluctuate... And that got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit."

Selena Speaks on Her Evolution

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez started Rare Beauty.