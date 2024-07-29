OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Selena Gomez
OK LogoNEWS

Selena Gomez Comes Clean About What Cosmetic Procedures She's Had Done

selena gomez plastic surgery speculation
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez is getting more candid with her fans.

By:

Jul. 29 2024, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Selena Gomez confessed to what cosmetic procedures she's had done over the years while shutting down speculation she's gone under the knife.

TikTok star Marissa Barrionuevo, who is a physician’s assistant at a plastic surgery office and known for commenting on what celebs have done to their face, weighed in on the actress' transformation over the years.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez plastic surgery speculation
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez confessed to what cosmetic procedures she's had done.

Article continues below advertisement

“I literally have no idea what she’s gotten done, and I think she’s been through so much. in her life, especially medically related,” she said. “I don’t think it’s fair to speculate whether or not she’s gotten cosmetic things done. I don’t know what to attribute any of these changes to. When it comes to botox and filler, I do these things when I’m pretty confident I know what someone has gotten done, but when it comes to Selena, I literally have no idea what to attribute.”

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez plastic surgery speculation
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The star said she's had 'Botox' and that's it.

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty hit back in the comments section, writing, “Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone."

The content creator then exchanged messages with the Hollywood star, expressing she didn't mean to make her feel bad. “although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did). I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention. ily I hope we can move past this and be besties," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez plastic surgery speculation
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

“I totally understand you still not appreciating it, and I’m not sure if this was a response to me, or to just the comment section, or the whole thing. I think it was probably just the whole thing,” she added. “You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as you did when you were a teenager, or in your 20s… I am sorry if that made you feel any sort of way. I adore you.”

Fortunately, it seems like there's no bad blood between the two, as Gomez said, “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes."

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the "Single Soon" songstress, 32, has been open about her health struggles over the years. After being diagnosed with lupus in 2014, she underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy.

Years later, she explained why she looks different as a result of taking medication.

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez plastic surgery speculation
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The actress has been candid about how her appearance has changed over the years due to health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

“I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time,” she said in 2019. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, she admitted how she knows her body has changed — but she's not sweating it.

“I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me," she declared.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.