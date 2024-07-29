Selena Gomez Comes Clean About What Cosmetic Procedures She's Had Done
Selena Gomez confessed to what cosmetic procedures she's had done over the years while shutting down speculation she's gone under the knife.
TikTok star Marissa Barrionuevo, who is a physician’s assistant at a plastic surgery office and known for commenting on what celebs have done to their face, weighed in on the actress' transformation over the years.
“I literally have no idea what she’s gotten done, and I think she’s been through so much. in her life, especially medically related,” she said. “I don’t think it’s fair to speculate whether or not she’s gotten cosmetic things done. I don’t know what to attribute any of these changes to. When it comes to botox and filler, I do these things when I’m pretty confident I know what someone has gotten done, but when it comes to Selena, I literally have no idea what to attribute.”
The brunette beauty hit back in the comments section, writing, “Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone."
The content creator then exchanged messages with the Hollywood star, expressing she didn't mean to make her feel bad. “although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did). I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention. ily I hope we can move past this and be besties," she said.
“I totally understand you still not appreciating it, and I’m not sure if this was a response to me, or to just the comment section, or the whole thing. I think it was probably just the whole thing,” she added. “You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as you did when you were a teenager, or in your 20s… I am sorry if that made you feel any sort of way. I adore you.”
Fortunately, it seems like there's no bad blood between the two, as Gomez said, “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes."
As OK! previously reported, the "Single Soon" songstress, 32, has been open about her health struggles over the years. After being diagnosed with lupus in 2014, she underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy.
Years later, she explained why she looks different as a result of taking medication.
“I experienced [body-shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time,” she said in 2019. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”
Earlier this year, she admitted how she knows her body has changed — but she's not sweating it.
“I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me," she declared.