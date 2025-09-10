NEWS Selena Gomez Invited Britney Spears to Her Upcoming Wedding as Actress Was 'Honored' to Attend Singer's 2022 Nuptials: Insider Source: mega A source claimed Britney Spears received an invite to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 10 2025, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Though Britney Spears keeps a relatively low profile these days aside from her social media posts, an insider claimed she may make an appearance at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's upcoming wedding. Though the date and location are unknown, it's been reported that the nuptials will take place sometime this September in Southern California.

Selena Gomez 'Wants' Britney Spears at Her Wedding

Source: mega A source claimed Selena Gomez wants Britney Spears at her wedding to Benny Blanco.

"Selena adores Britney and was honored to stand by her when she married Sam Asghari in 2022," a source told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop column. "Inviting Britney now feels like closing the circle. She wants Britney there." Though the mom-of-two's marriage to Asghari ended just a year after they exchanged vows, she enjoyed the fun day and posted photos alongside the Disney Channel alum and fellow attendees Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore. "This isn’t about headlines — it’s about loyalty," another source noted. "Britney has been through it all, and Selena believes she deserves joy, love, and a safe space to celebrate."

Britney Spears Raved Over Selena Gomez Attending Her 2022 Nuptials

Source: mega Britney Spears gushed she was 'so happy' Selena Gomez attended her 2022 nuptials.

The blonde beauty raved over Gomez attending her special day, gushing on Instagram at the time, "[Selena] came to my wedding … the three most beautiful women in hollywood … @drewbarrymore, @parishilton … I had no idea !!! I was SO HAPPY !!! She told me ‘I just want you to be happy.'"

Source: mega The mom-of-two praised Gomez for openly talking about mental health issues.

"It was so cool she was able to get to me and share her thoughts. Although I’ve been forced to see people against my will my whole life ... she was a beautiful surprise !!!" the "I Wanna Go" crooner continued. "I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation ... Two hour specials with representatives … You’re such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy !!!"

Selena Gomez's Romance With Benny Blanco

Source: mega The couple got engaged last year.

Gomez and Blanco got engaged in 2024 after more than a year of dating. According to insiders, people who received invites were told to meet at a location in Montecito, Calif., where a bus will transport them to the actual venue. The two actually first met when the Only Murders in the Building star was 16 and just beginning her career in music, but things didn't turn romantic until they reconnected years later.

Source: mega A source claimed the duo will wed sometime in September in Southern California.