When Is Selena Gomez Getting Married? Everything to Know About Her Wedding to Benny Blanco

When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Begin Dating?

Source: MEGA The pair got engaged in 2024.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will finally say "I do"! The couple first hinted at their relationship when the "Lose You to Love Me" singer began "liking" and leaving comments on posts about the dating rumors. Then, in December 2023, she confirmed they had been dating for months. "Not mad. It's been 6 months bb," she wrote after being criticized for her new romance. "I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die." The following day, Gomez shared an update on Instagram Story, uploading a picture showing her wearing a "B" ring on her left finger.

When Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Get Engaged?

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez confirmed she was dating Benny Blanco in December 2023.

One year after they made their relationship public, Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement on Instagram. "Forever begins now," she captioned the post.

When Is Selena Gomez Getting Married to Benny Blanco?

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez held her bachelorette party in Cabo.

Sources told a news outlet that Gomez and Blanco are set to exchange vows at the end of September.

Where Will Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding Take Place?

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Benny Blanco celebrated in Las Vegas before their wedding.

Gomez and Blanco will say "I do" in the Montecito or Santa Barbara area of Southern California. The exact location remains unknown, and the twosome has reportedly yet to disclose the venue to guests. In March, they stated that they had not yet begun wedding planning. "I'm actually shooting Season 5 of Only Murders right now," Gomez said during an appearance on Today. "You know, he has to do some work stuff, too. To be honest, I'm just enjoying us in this moment, and yeah, then we'll get to start the craziness." Blanco agreed and revealed they had not "even had time to enjoy" their engagement. "Are you kidding me? We go from this, she's shooting Only Murders, we're promoting the album. She was at the Oscars. It's crazy," he continued.

Who Is on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Guest List?