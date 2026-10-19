HEALTH Selena Gomez Says Nicotine Addiction Permanently 'Changed' Her Voice as She Opens Up About the Unexpected Impact on Her Singing: 'It's So Stupid' Source: unsplash ; MEGA Selena Gomez discussed her past nicotine addiction. Olivia Callanan Oct. 19 2026, Published 10:28 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Selena Gomez opened up about her nicotine addiction and the lasting impact it has had on her voice. "I’m not going to be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot and just so everyone knows, that’s somewhat … vaped," the pop star said in a candid video shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 18.

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Source: @selenagomez/instagram Selena Gomez shared the video on her Instagram Story.

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She discussed the habit in past tense, before urging people to not try it. "Nicotine is so hard to quit and I think I just wanted to say, if you’re going through it or even if you’re trying to vape, it’s just not worth it," Gomez continued.

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'It's So Stupid'

Source: @selenagomez/instagram Selena Gomez is 'really excited' that she quit.

The Only Murders in the Building star, who has been photographed multiple times over the years with a vape in her hand, added, "It’s so stupid and it’s changed my voice so if you guys don’t like listening to my voice, that’s totally understandable." "I don’t mind, just don’t listen. But I am really excited, because I stopped and I just hope I can keep it up. It’s really hard, but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it too. It sucks," Gomez told her followers.

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Selena Gomez Addressed Her Voice Change in December

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez confessed that sometimes her throat swells.

The 34-year-old’s latest post was shared after she addressed the public scrutiny over the subtle changes in her voice. In December 2025, the actress acknowledged the shift during an Instagram Live session where fans questioned her about the apparent vocal changes. "There’s no excuse, I don’t really care," she said during the December 16 Live. "I think my point is that sometimes things happen. I get weird [or] my throat swells from the inside sometimes. That’s all," she added at the time. "I’m glad y’all are being real with me on the Live. I appreciate it though, for real."

Selena Gomez Has Lupus

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez designed her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, to be accessible.