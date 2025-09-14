ENTERTAINMENT 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5: Meet the New Characters Entering the Arconia Source: Hulu/YouTube ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 introduced new characters, among which are Oscar winners Christoph Waltz and Dianne Wiest. OK! Staff Sept. 14 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building has officially arrived, and with it comes a host of intriguing new characters stirring up chaos at the Arconia. This season, the investigation focuses on the unexpected death of Lester (Teddy Coluca), the building's doorman. Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) will navigate this tangled web of mystery with the help of some exciting new cast members.

Source: Hulu/YouTube 'Inglorious Basterds' star Christoph Waltz will play a tech billionaire.

Christoph Waltz as Sebastian ‘Bash’ Steeg

Two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz will make a striking entrance as Sebastian "Bash" Steeg, a tech billionaire who added a twist to the investigation. Known for his remarkable roles in Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained, Waltz's character intrigued the trio with his quest to extend his life. "He may be onto something," said showrunner John Hoffman about Bash's mysterious age.

Source: Hulu/YouTube Téa Leoni returns as Sofia Caccimelio, who is searching for her missing husband.

Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio

Téa Leoni returns for Season 5 as Sofia Caccimelio, a woman on a desperate quest to find her missing husband, Nicky. Known for her performances in Jurassic Park III and Madam Secretary, Leoni previously appeared in the Season 4 finale and expressed her excitement about her role, calling the experience "really fun."

Source: Hulu/YouTube Bobby Cannavale plays Nicky Caccimelio, the 'Dry-Cleaning King of Brooklyn.'

Bobby Cannavale as Nicky Caccimelio

Bobby Cannavale joined the mix as Nicky, Sofia's husband and the Dry-Cleaning King of Brooklyn. With a diverse resume, including roles in The Irishman and Ant-Man, Cannavale’s character initially appeared as a suspect in Lester’s death before vanishing into thin air.

Source: Hulu/YouTube Keegan-Michael Key stars as Mayor Tillman, a fan of the podcasting trio.

Keegan-Michael Key as Mayor Tillman

Comedic powerhouse Keegan-Michael Key portrayed Mayor Tillman, a big fan of the podcasting trio. Known for his work on Key & Peele and Dolemite Is My Name, Key described working with Martin and Short as "an absolute delight" and "the time of his life."

Source: Hulu/YouTube Dianne Wiest portrays Lorraine, the widow of doorman Lester.

Dianne Wiest as Lorraine

Oscar-winning actress Dianne Wiest brought gravitas to the role of Lorraine, Lester’s widow. With accolades from Hannah and Her Sisters to Mayor of Kingstown, Wiest's participation in Season 5 excited Hoffman, who admitted to being starstruck from day one.

Source: Hulu/YouTube Jermaine Fowler appears as Randall, the Arconia’s new doorman.

Jermaine Fowler as Randall