'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5: Meet the New Characters Entering the Arconia
Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building has officially arrived, and with it comes a host of intriguing new characters stirring up chaos at the Arconia. This season, the investigation focuses on the unexpected death of Lester (Teddy Coluca), the building's doorman.
Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) will navigate this tangled web of mystery with the help of some exciting new cast members.
Christoph Waltz as Sebastian ‘Bash’ Steeg
Two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz will make a striking entrance as Sebastian "Bash" Steeg, a tech billionaire who added a twist to the investigation.
Known for his remarkable roles in Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained, Waltz's character intrigued the trio with his quest to extend his life.
"He may be onto something," said showrunner John Hoffman about Bash's mysterious age.
Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio
Téa Leoni returns for Season 5 as Sofia Caccimelio, a woman on a desperate quest to find her missing husband, Nicky.
Known for her performances in Jurassic Park III and Madam Secretary, Leoni previously appeared in the Season 4 finale and expressed her excitement about her role, calling the experience "really fun."
Bobby Cannavale as Nicky Caccimelio
Bobby Cannavale joined the mix as Nicky, Sofia's husband and the Dry-Cleaning King of Brooklyn.
With a diverse resume, including roles in The Irishman and Ant-Man, Cannavale’s character initially appeared as a suspect in Lester’s death before vanishing into thin air.
Keegan-Michael Key as Mayor Tillman
Comedic powerhouse Keegan-Michael Key portrayed Mayor Tillman, a big fan of the podcasting trio.
Known for his work on Key & Peele and Dolemite Is My Name, Key described working with Martin and Short as "an absolute delight" and "the time of his life."
Dianne Wiest as Lorraine
Oscar-winning actress Dianne Wiest brought gravitas to the role of Lorraine, Lester’s widow. With accolades from Hannah and Her Sisters to Mayor of Kingstown, Wiest's participation in Season 5 excited Hoffman, who admitted to being starstruck from day one.
Jermaine Fowler as Randall
Stand-up comedian Jermaine Fowler rounded out the cast as Randall, the Arconia's new doorman. After gaining recognition from his comedy special Give ’Em Hell, Kid, Fowler has appeared in various film and television projects, including Superior Donuts.
With an ensemble that mixed award-winning talent and fresh new faces, Season 5 promises to weave together humor, mystery and the vibrant spirit of the Arconia.