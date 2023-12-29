BFFs! Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Cutest Moments Together — Photos
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Reunited With Their Other Pals
On October 19, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift reunited with their other friends Keleigh Sperry and Zoë Kravitz at the Sushi Park restaurant in Los Angeles, Calif. In one of the snaps, Swift put her arm around Gomez.
They Are Also Each Other's Sisters
Gomez and Swift had another adorable interaction at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in August 2015, including when the "Lose You To Love Me" singer rested her head on her best friend's shoulder while posing for the cameras.
In her interview with Seventeen, the former Disney star opened up about the "champagne problems" singer being her go-to person whenever she needs advice.
"If I ever I have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she's older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers," she said in 2009. "And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith. We literally talk every day."
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Enjoyed Their Time Together
Gomez and Swift do not usually post their photos online, but fans love when they do!
In March 2021, the pair bonded with Swift's cat Benjamin Button and documented it through a carousel of photos.
"My ride or die. I would die for this one. Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I'm on your side for life," she captioned a follow-up post.
Selena Gomez Has Unwavering Support for Taylor Swift
Swift showed her affection toward Gomez when they posed for makeup-free selfies after the 2023 MTV VMAs.
"Thas my best frien -she a real bad," she wrote.
They Empower Each Other
Gomez shared another sneak peek of their lovely friendship by sharing a photo of the Polaroid shots they took on July 4. The snaps featured Ashley Avignone, Sydney Ness and Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana.
"Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick a-- gals. I needed that," Gomez captioned the post.
Selena Gomez Uploaded an Appreciation Post
In May 2018, the "You're Losing Me" crooner expressed her true feelings for Swift in a rare post.
"I'm grateful for those I surround myself with," Gomez said. "And this woman right here happens to be one of my favorites. Love our tradition and I love you."
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Always Make Time for Special Days
On Gomez's 30th birthday, Swift — despite her busy schedule — celebrated with her BFF and their other friends. The Only Murders in the Building executive producer wrote, "30, nerdy and worthy."
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Unveiled Their Playful Side
Gomez posed with her "fluffy" friend during a fun tea party in Los Angeles, Calif., alongside the Haim sisters and Ellie Goulding.
The Good Old Days
Gomez and Swift played bowling in one of their outings two years after their friendship started.
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Grabbed Some Snacks!
In 2009, the duo went out in matching dresses and fishnet stockings and enjoyed their frozen yogurt in public.