BFFs! Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's Cutest Moments Together — Photos

On October 19, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift reunited with their other friends Keleigh Sperry and Zoë Kravitz at the Sushi Park restaurant in Los Angeles, Calif. In one of the snaps, Swift put her arm around Gomez.

Gomez and Swift had another adorable interaction at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in August 2015, including when the "Lose You To Love Me" singer rested her head on her best friend's shoulder while posing for the cameras.

In her interview with Seventeen, the former Disney star opened up about the "champagne problems" singer being her go-to person whenever she needs advice.

"If I ever I have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she's older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers," she said in 2009. "And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith. We literally talk every day."