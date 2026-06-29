'Selfish' King Charles Slammed for Refusing to Move Back Into Buckingham Palace After $500 Million Remodel

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King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly won't be making Buckingham Palace their permanent home after its $500 million remodel. The monarchs' choice to live at their current residence, Clarence House, breaks with nearly 200 years of tradition, as the palace has served as the official London residence of every British sovereign since Queen Victoria.

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Source: MEGA Buckingham Palace has been the U.K. monarch's official home since 1837.

While Buckingham Palace will still stay as Charles' official headquarters, the king, 77, will use the lavish residence's private rooms only for formal engagements. "It is and will remain Monarchy HQ, the crown jewel of our national buildings," James Chalmers, the senior royal official responsible for managing Charles' finances, said in statement on June 25.

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Buckingham Palace Will Remain as King Charles' Official HQ

Source: MEGA Prince William reportedly wants to use Buckingham Palace to his advantage.

Chalmers added the palace will stay as the "the ceremonial and operational center" of the monarchy. He also noted Charles' choice to inhabit Clarence House will increase public access to Buckingham Palace, and even host more events and expand the number of visitors to the property. The royal abode's restoration included replacing antiquated electrical systems, boilers and pipework. However, not everyone is happy with the British landmark's reconstruction project. Baroness Margaret Hodge, the former Labour MP for Barking and former chair of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, blasted Charles for Buckingham Palace's hefty price tag.

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Buckingham Palace Became the Monarch's Primary Residence in 1837

Source: MEGA One critic slammed King Charles for being 'self-indulgent.'

The politician raised concerns about the Buckingham Palace's value for taxpayers if Charles chose not to reside there, according to RadarOnline.com. Another critic said Charles' decision live at Clarence House was "selfish and self-indulgent." "With this amount of money being spent on Buckingham Palace, Charles should install himself there and help bring in tourism money to Britain," the individual told the publication. The 775-room mansion officially became the primary residence of the monarch after Victoria's accession to the throne in 1837.

Source: MEGA Buckingham Palace's remodel began in 2017.