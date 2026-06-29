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'Selfish' King Charles Slammed for Refusing to Move Back Into Buckingham Palace After $500 Million Remodel

image of king Charles and queen camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla currently live at Clarence House.

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June 29 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

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King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly won't be making Buckingham Palace their permanent home after its $500 million remodel.

The monarchs' choice to live at their current residence, Clarence House, breaks with nearly 200 years of tradition, as the palace has served as the official London residence of every British sovereign since Queen Victoria.

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image of Buckingham palace
Source: MEGA

Buckingham Palace has been the U.K. monarch's official home since 1837.

While Buckingham Palace will still stay as Charles' official headquarters, the king, 77, will use the lavish residence's private rooms only for formal engagements.

"It is and will remain Monarchy HQ, the crown jewel of our national buildings," James Chalmers, the senior royal official responsible for managing Charles' finances, said in statement on June 25.

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Buckingham Palace Will Remain as King Charles' Official HQ

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly wants to use Buckingham Palace to his advantage.

Chalmers added the palace will stay as the "the ceremonial and operational center" of the monarchy.

He also noted Charles' choice to inhabit Clarence House will increase public access to Buckingham Palace, and even host more events and expand the number of visitors to the property. The royal abode's restoration included replacing antiquated electrical systems, boilers and pipework.

However, not everyone is happy with the British landmark's reconstruction project. Baroness Margaret Hodge, the former Labour MP for Barking and former chair of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, blasted Charles for Buckingham Palace's hefty price tag.

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Buckingham Palace Became the Monarch's Primary Residence in 1837

image of king Charles and queen camilla
Source: MEGA

One critic slammed King Charles for being 'self-indulgent.'

The politician raised concerns about the Buckingham Palace's value for taxpayers if Charles chose not to reside there, according to RadarOnline.com.

Another critic said Charles' decision live at Clarence House was "selfish and self-indulgent."

"With this amount of money being spent on Buckingham Palace, Charles should install himself there and help bring in tourism money to Britain," the individual told the publication.

The 775-room mansion officially became the primary residence of the monarch after Victoria's accession to the throne in 1837.

image of king Charles and queen camilla
Source: MEGA

Buckingham Palace's remodel began in 2017.

Buckingham Palace's remodel began way back in 2017, and is expected to finally finish construction next March.

One royal source claimed to Rob Shuter for his Substack page how Prince William is planning to earn millions from Buckingham Palace following Charles' decision to vacate the property.

The Prince of Wales, 44, is reportedly hoping to use the space specifically for state banquets, investitures and diplomatic receptions, while also allowing the building to stay open year-round to the public.

“The palace can host kings, presidents and diplomats —and welcome paying guests and museum visitors at the same time," the insider said, adding William believes the palace is one of the monarchy's "greatest assets."

“People would travel from every corner of the world for that experience. It would generate millions while preserving the palace for future generations," the source explained.

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