Inside the Royal Residences: Where the British Royal Family Calls Home

Meanwhile, William and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, announced plans in August to leave their official residence at Adelaide Cottage later this year. Let's take a closer look at where various members of the royal family reside.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Charles, the monarch, owns a vast portfolio of historic properties that includes Buckingham Palace, where he was born in November 1948. Originally built in 1703, Buckingham Palace serves as the administrative headquarters for the royal family, featuring 775 rooms spread over an 830,000-square-foot lot. Currently, Charles and Camilla live in Clarence House, located adjacent to St. James's Palace along The Mall in London. Built in the 1820s, Clarence House has been their home since The Queen Mother's death in 2003. According to Hello Magazine, their stay at Clarence House is slated to continue until at least 2027. Another key property in the king's impressive portfolio is Windsor Castle, which narrowly escaped destruction in a fire in November 1992. In addition, the king and queen enjoy a collection of vacation homes, including Dumfries House, Balmoral Castle and Sandringham Estate. Charles expanded his portfolio in May 2025 with the purchase of The Old Mill in Wiltshire, located near Camilla's family home.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales call Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace their official residence. This royal dwelling, owned by the family since the 17th century, hosts various other royals, including William's cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband. Kensington Palace offers lavish amenities with 52 royal bedrooms, 78 bathrooms, multiple gardens and 188 staff bedrooms. However, in August, the couple announced plans to vacate Kensington and move to their primary residence, Adelaide Cottage. "A new house marks a new era for the family," a source informed Us Weekly after Kate announced her remission from cancer earlier that year. "As the Wales family prepares to move house later this year," a royal spokesperson confirmed. William and Kate also own Anmer Hall in Norfolk and the Tam-Na-Ghar estate at Balmoral.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

During their time in the U.K., Harry and Meghan resided at Frogmore Cottage, located in Windsor Great Park. After stepping away from royal duties, they relocated their family to Canada in 2020, initially renting a mansion called Mille Fleurs. Due to security concerns, their stay in Canada was temporary. Harry and Meghan temporarily moved into a friend's Beverly Hills home before finding a permanent residence. Their subsequent home is a stunning $14.65 million Mediterranean-style estate in Montecito, Calif., featuring nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Additionally, the couple purchased a vacation home on the Portuguese coast for $8.4 million in 2024, conveniently located near Princess Eugenie's estate.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne, King Charles' younger sister, resides at Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire, England. Originally constructed in the 1770s, this property was purchased for Anne by Queen Elizabeth II in 1976. With its scenic farmland, Anne manages a working farm there, an aspect she discussed during a 2014 BBC Countryfile appearance.

Prince Andrew

The Duke of York settled into Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in 2004, following his grandmother The Queen Mother's death. Reports reveal that he holds a 75-year lease on this historic property, from which his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, still resides after their 1996 divorce.

Prince Edward

Bagshot Park serves as the residence for the Duke of Edinburgh. This Tudor-style mansion features stunning brick and stone facades and meticulously landscaped gardens.

Princess Eugenie

Living at Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, Princess Eugenie and her family previously occupied Frogmore Cottage before returning to Ivy Cottage in 2022.

Princess Beatrice

