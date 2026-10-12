Selma Blair Arrested After Punching Flight Attendant En Route to NYC, Rep Says She 'Experienced a Medical Emergency'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Selma Blair was arrested on a Delta Airlines flight after allegedly trying to open the plane's door mid-flight.
The Legally Blonde actress, 54, was on a flight headed to New York City on Sunday, October 11, when she allegedly got into a confrontation with two flight attendants, a report revealed.
Selma Blair Allegedly Bit Flight Attendant
Blair reportedly punched one crew member and bit another while trying to open the plane's door. The New York Port Authority said two employees reported injuries, with one taken to the hospital.
The actress was arrested and transported to the hospital for evaluation, where she remains as of publication. The FBI is investigating the incident.
"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.
Selma Blair Was 'Experiencing Medical Emergency,' Says Rep
A rep for the actress addressed the drama in a statement to TMZ: "Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition."
Though details of her medical emergency had yet to be made public, Blair had previously been kicked off a plane in 2016 when flying back to Los Angeles with her ex Jason Bleick and their then-four-year-old son Arthur Saint.
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Selma Blair Apologized for Plane Incident in 2016
She reportedly had to be subdued by two nurses after experiencing a "total psychotic break" following accidentally mixing alcohol with prescription medication. The Cruel Intentions actress was removed from the plane on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital.
"[It] caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret. My son was with his dad, asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace," she said in a statement after the incident. "I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath. I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry."
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