'Stop!': Selma Blair Lets Out Chilling Scream in New Audio After Alleged Midair Attack on Flight Attendants
Oct. 12 2026, Updated 5:24 p.m. ET
Selma Blair let out several chilling screams during a disturbing incident aboard a Delta Air Lines flight over the weekend, according to newly released audio.
"No! Stop!" Blair, 54, could be heard yelling several times as she exited the plane in audio recorded by an eyewitness at New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport.
Selma Blair Arrested After Airplane Incident
"Stop, please help," Blair continued to shriek as an alarm rang in the background. "Please, no!"
As OK! previously reported, the Legally Blonde actress was arrested on a flight headed to New York City after allegedly getting into a confrontation with two flight attendants.
She allegedly punched one employee and bit another while trying to open the plane's door midair.
Blair was reportedly put in restraints for the duration of the flight and taken into custody upon landing.
Selma Blair 'Bashed Her Head' During Altercation
Dispatch audio also revealed that paramedics were requested for a flight attendant who suffered a bloody nose and bite marks, as well as Blair, who reportedly "bashed her head on the bulkhead."
The New York Port Authority confirmed that two employees reported injuries, with one being transported to the hospital.
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Selma Blair Reportedly Assaulted a Nurse Upon Arrival at Hospital
"On Sunday, October 11, at approximately 11 p.m. at JFK Airport, PAPD responded to a call about a physically abusive passenger aboard Delta Airlines flight 938 which was parked at the gate after arrival from LAX," the organization said in a statement. "Suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman."
While being transported to the hospital, Blair allegedly repeatedly kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head.
She also allegedly assaulted a nurse upon arriving at the hospital, who plans to press charges.
Selma Blair Charged With 2 Counts of Assault
The actress was charged with two counts of assault, one on a police officer and another on a nurse. She remains in the hospital for evaluation as of publication.
"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.
Law enforcement sources later revealed that The Sweetest Thing star had been issued a federal summons, known as a violation notice, by the FBI and was charged federally with "assault within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States," per TMZ.