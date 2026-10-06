NEWS Selma Blair Says 'No One Returned My Calls' After Losing Deals Over Anti-Islamic Comment in 2024: 'I Didn't Have a Career at All' Source: MEGA Selma Blair stated that an offensive online comment nearly wiped out her career overnight. Joshua Sila Oct. 6 2026, Published 6:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Selma Blair said the fallout from a 2024 social media comment cost her far more than professional opportunities, claiming her entire career team disappeared almost overnight. "By that February, I didn't have a career at all," Blair shared during the Anti-Defamation League's State of the Arts reception at The Jewish Museum in New York on October 1.

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Blair Said Her Career Vanished

Source: MEGA Selma Blair recalled her phone going silent as former colleagues and friends refused to return her calls.

Blair recalled how quickly the fallout unfolded after she posted the since-deleted comment in February 2024. "The brands I worked with were gone within a day. A few partnerships I'd spent years building were shelved," remembered the Cruel Intentions actress. She then listed the members of her team who left her, including her agency, lawyer, publicist, book agent, book publicist and social media manager. "No one returned my calls," Blair stated. "I know the phone stopped. Not rang less. Just stopped." She also added the fallout reached her personal life, with her son's godmother and longtime best friend among those who were no longer in her life.

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Blair Disclosed She Had Apologized for the 2024 Comment

Source: MEGA Selma Blair reaffirmed her swift 2024 apology for the anti-Islamic post, claiming the initial mistake overshadowed her true intentions.

Blair mentioned in her recent speech that she swiftly took back her words following the backlash. "I did apologize right away," she recalled, adding that she meant what she said then and still does today. The since-deleted controversial February 2024 Instagram post was directed at a discussion involving then-U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and Rep. Rashida Tlaib and included inflammatory statements about Islam. In the post, Blair called to "deport all these terrorist-supporting goons" and claimed the religion "destroyed minds." The Legally Blonde alum confessed she had mistakenly equated Muslims with radical Islamists and fundamentalists.

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The Ensuing Fallout Also Affected Her Son

Source: MEGA Selma Blair regretted that the intense public backlash terrified her teenage son, who already witnessed her severe health battles.

Blair reported the experience left a lasting mark on her family, particularly her teenage son. "The fear got into me, and fear is contagious in a house," the 54-year-old pointed out during the speech. She recalled that her son had already watched her undergo chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. The actress revealed the fallout from 2024 gave him another reason to worry about his mother. "He's supposed to be embarrassed by me, not frightened for me," argued the Mean Baby author. "Careers come back. Years of his childhood do not."

Blair Said She Is Working Again

Source: MEGA Selma Blair rebuilt a trusted, smaller team and is currently directing an antisemitism documentary featuring opposing global viewpoints.