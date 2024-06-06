Selma Blair Has Been in Remission From MS 'for a While,' Doing 'Really Well' After Recent Bone Marrow Transplant
Things are looking up for Selma Blair.
While at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, June 5, the actress shared a positive update on her battle with multiple sclerosis, revealing she's currently doing "really well."
"I've been in remission for a while. I just had an MRI last week. No news is good news," the mom-of-one, 51, said. "But I did a transplant, and it was amazing to have the bone marrow transplant."
Blair looked as good as ever as she attended a screening for Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, wearing a black one-shoulder dress and black heels as she walked the red carpet. The star didn't use a cane for the outing but was accompanied by her service dog, Scout.
The Cruel Intentions star also commended actresses Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 43, and Christina Applegate, 52, for discussing their own struggles with MS on their "MeSsy" podcast.
"They're being really open about their experiences. I love that they're doing that," Blair said, noting she was once afraid to disclose her issues. "They're both good friends of mine. I love listening to them hang out and discover."
The same day as the DVF screening, Blair reposted a video on her Instagram Story where she named a few of her biggest female inspirations.
"Gosh, I look up to Paulina Porizkova very much. She's a dear friend and beautiful," Blair spilled. "Diane Von Furstenberg, really, because of staying power, always staying classic."
"There's so many. There's ones from my childhood I can't help but always be thrilled [about], like Lauren Hutton and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen," the Legally Blonde star added. "The ones that were the fun mysteries will always be adored. I love anyone with staying power no matter what their style."
Blair was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and underwent a stem-cell transplant the following year. In 2021, she revealed the procedure was what led to remission.
The star was experiencing unexplained symptoms such as headaches a recurring fever before a medical professional finally gave her the diagnosis.
"I was surprised, but then I was like 'Oh of course,' and when the doctor said the first night, 'You've had this at least 25, 30 years, at least,' I was happy. I needed it," she recalled. "So to find that out and say, 'Oh, there's a story I can put together' — it was life-changing."
E! News spoke with Blair at the Tribeca Film Festival.