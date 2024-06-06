Selma Blair Has Been in Remission From MS 'for a While,' Doing 'Really Well' After Recent Bone Marrow Transplant

"I've been in remission for a while. I just had an MRI last week. No news is good news," the mom-of-one, 51, said. "But I did a transplant, and it was amazing to have the bone marrow transplant."

Blair looked as good as ever as she attended a screening for Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge, wearing a black one-shoulder dress and black heels as she walked the red carpet. The star didn't use a cane for the outing but was accompanied by her service dog, Scout.