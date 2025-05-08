Senator John Fetterman reportedly had a breakdown during a meeting with the teacher's union amid concerns over his mental health.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman 's mental health is coming into question after he had a breakdown during a meeting with teacher union reps in early May.

Senator John Fetterman reportedly banged his hands into a desk during an outburst at a recent meeting.

The meeting hadn’t gone on that long when Fetterman began slamming his hands into a desk, as he repeatedly asked why everyone hates him, why “everybody” is mad at him.

“What did I ever do?” he added, according to a source who was informed on what went down.

One staff member, who tried to end the meeting, reportedly broke down crying due to Fetterman’s behavior, a second insider shared.

Fetterman issued a statement about the meeting with the teacher’s union, noting they “had a spirited conversation about our collective frustration with the Trump administration’s cuts to our education system.”

He added he “will always support our teachers, and I will always reject anyone’s attempt to turn Pennsylvania’s public schools into a voucher program.”