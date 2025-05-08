Senator John Fetterman Sparks Concern After Shouting and Causing a Scene During Meeting With Union Officials
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman's mental health is coming into question after he had a breakdown during a meeting with teacher union reps in early May.
Inside John Fetterman's Breakdown
The meeting hadn’t gone on that long when Fetterman began slamming his hands into a desk, as he repeatedly asked why everyone hates him, why “everybody” is mad at him.
“What did I ever do?” he added, according to a source who was informed on what went down.
One staff member, who tried to end the meeting, reportedly broke down crying due to Fetterman’s behavior, a second insider shared.
Fetterman issued a statement about the meeting with the teacher’s union, noting they “had a spirited conversation about our collective frustration with the Trump administration’s cuts to our education system.”
He added he “will always support our teachers, and I will always reject anyone’s attempt to turn Pennsylvania’s public schools into a voucher program.”
'Hit Piece' Exposed
The explosive interaction came one day prior to an exposé being released in which former political advisors and staff members who worked with Fetterman expressed concerns regarding his mental health.
In the story, a letter from Fetterman’s one-time chief of staff Adam Jentleson was shared in which Jentleson told a neuropsychiatrist who treated Fetterman for depression he appeared to not be following his recovery plan, as he was showing concerning behavior including “long, rambling, repetitive and self-centered monologues.”
Jentleson also shared Fetterman was not seeing his doctors, may not be taking prescribed medications and was pushing people away who were supposed to help him stay on track in his recovery.
In response to the story on him, Fetterman claimed it was a “one-source hit piece and some anonymous sources, so there’s nothing new.”
John Fetterman Sparks Concerns
Fetterman’s mental health has been under question since he survived a stroke in 2022. This led to a battle with depression, which landed him in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for six weeks, only one month after he’d been sworn into the Senate.
“I was at the point where I was really, you know, in a very dark place,” Fetterman told Joe Rogan in November 2024 about his depression. “And I stayed in that game and I am staying in front of you right now and having this conversation.”
Regardless of what Fetterman is saying regarding his health, Sharif Street, the Democratic Party chairman of Pennsylvania, revealed, “People are concerned about his health. They want to make sure he’s OK. People care about him. There’s a lot of love for him out there.”