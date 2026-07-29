Senator Mark Kelly Slams Donald Trump for Focusing on 'Corruption' Instead of Americans

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Senator Mark Kelly criticized President Donald Trump, accusing him of spending too much time on political controversies instead of addressing issues affecting everyday Americans. Speaking to TMZ in Washington, D.C., the Arizona senator was asked whether a future Democratic president might undo parts of Trump's legacy, including his proposed White House ballroom and arch plans. Kelly replied that if a democrat gets elected president, they would focus on improving the country rather than what he called "bulls--- and corruption." He also argued that Trump spends all his time on this "noise" and things that don't do anything good for the American people. The interview ended with questions about Kelly's own political future. When asked whether he was preparing for a 2028 presidential run, the senator did not give a direct answer.

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Mark Kelly Expanded On His Criticism Towards Donald Trump In Second Interview

Source: MEGA Senator Mark Kelly answered questions from 'TMZ' in Washington, D.C., about whether a future Democratic president would reverse parts of Donald Trump's proposed White House plans.

Kelly later echoed similar concerns in an interview with Fox News Digital, where the conversation shifted to the Democratic Party's growing progressive movement and the 2028 presidential race. The interview followed a recent New Hampshire poll that found Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likely leading Democratic voters in the party's 2028 presidential nomination. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ranked second, while Kelly placed third with 9% support, ahead of California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris. Asked why Cortez appeared to be gaining support, Kelly pointed to the economic challenges many Americans were facing. "I don't know about her message, but people are really struggling," he said.

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Source: MEGA Senator Mark Kelly argued that voters were frustrated with Donald Trump's economic policies and leadership.

Kelly argued that Trump's economic agenda had contributed to growing frustration among voters. "The policies of this president — supporting billionaires over hardworking people," Kelly said. He added, "1% of the country now owns more wealth than the middle class, and I think it's a response to that." Per Bloomberg, in 2021, data from the Federal Reserve indicated that the wealth of the top 1% of households surpassed that of the bottom 60% combined for the first time since the central bank began monitoring and tracking this information in 1989.

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The Arizona Senator Also Addressed Donald Trump's Priorities

Source: MEGA Senator Mark Kelly criticized Donald Trump's leadership during a 'Fox News Digital' interview, said many Americans were frustrated with the administration.

Kelly continued to criticize Trump's leadership during the Fox News Digital interview, saying many voters were unhappy with the administration. "It's unfortunate we have people like this running the government, and I think people are really frustrated," the 62-year-old admitted. He later accused Trump of putting his own interests first. "I mean this president doesn't prioritize anybody but him and his family," Kelly said. He added, "The corruption is just off the charts."

Source: MEGA Senator Mark Kelly said a possible 2028 presidential campaign remained a family discussion during a recent interview.