Senator Thom Tillis Says Donald Trump Has 'Thin Skin': 'Seriously, What a Snowflake'

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Outgoing Republican Senator Thom Tillis has made no secret that he's critical of Donald Trump, but he took his antagonism to a new level in his book, where he called the president a thin-skinned "snowflake" in the prologue. Tillis appeared on the October 6 edition of The Source With Kaitlan Collins to discuss his tome, How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents, and his break from the Trump administration.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @KAITLANCOLLINS / INSTAGRAM Collins was shocked Tillis got into ripping Trump right away.

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Tillis Complained Trump Gets 'Distracted' by Criticism

Source: MEGA Tillis said Trump was too easily baited.

Collins admitted she was surprised to see a politician come out swinging at the beginning of their book, noting that in the prologue, Tillis writes, "I've also found that the President of the United States has even thinner skin than I once thought he did. Seriously, what a snowflake." "He does have thin skin!" Tillis immediately chimed in. "It's like, get over it, folks. I mean, we're public figures. We get criticized every single day. Welcome to the club." "Don't get distracted by it," he continued. "That's what people want. They want you to flake out over a comment. Get past it. Move on."

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Tillis Says Trump Isn't Aware His Comments Carry Weight

Source: MEGA Tillis excused Trump's comments about Los Angeles and San Diego.

He went on to complain that Trump still didn't understand that every comment he makes as president will get scrutinized, and his complaints over media coverage lead to distractions for the GOP. As an example, Tillis pointed to Trump's infamous rally comment where he said, "Let [Iran] bomb Los Angeles. Let them get San Diego," causing Democratic commenters to claim Trump was inviting Iran to bomb Californian liberal strongholds while the White House claimed Trump meant the war in Iran prevented those cities from getting bombed. "He doesn't realize that every word that he mentions, it has weight. You gotta be really careful. I believe that was taken out of context, and I hope he'll clear that up."

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Senator Says Trump Should Only Focus on Helping Republicans Win in Battleground States

Source: MEGA Tillis said Trump should focus on winning battleground states.

Tillis also argued that Trump engaged in petty games by posting Senator Tom Cotton's phone number for the Senator's opposition to eliminating Daylight Savings Time because it was irrelevant to Republican efforts to win crucial Senate races in battleground states. "I immediately think about how that issue polls in battleground states we need to win," he said. "Everybody says, 'Oh, it's an 80 percent issue nationwide,' I don't care about nationwide! What I care about is the states we must win to keep a majority!" "The president needs to spot every landing for the next 28 days," he continued. "We can't be spending time explaining an offhanded comment."

Tillis Takes Shots at Trump and His Cabinet in New Book

Source: MEGA Tillis has myriad regrets about pushing Trump's nominees through.