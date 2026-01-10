Serena Williams' Hottest Photos Before and After Her 31-Pound Weight-Loss

Article continues below advertisement

Brighter Than the Sun

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams said she has been feeling 'great' since starting her weight-loss journey.

Serena Williams is also a pro at sharing hot photos online. Just before the holiday season, the tennis legend showcased her toned physique in a bright yellow Valentino dress aboard a yacht. She captioned the post, "Am I rising with the day, or setting with the sun?"

Hot Mama

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram The tennis superstar has lost more than 31 pounds so far.

The mom-of-two generated buzz when slipped into a light blue lingerie set and a silky robe that emphasized her athletic and sculpted frame. "Dressed to the nines… and on cloud nine. In satin swimwear of course. @paulinebriscoe @lorraine_dublin," she wrote.

In a Yellow Bikini

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams confirmed she is using a GLP-1 medication to lose weight.

"melanin mellow-yellow ⚠️," Williams shared in an August update, which showed her rocking a yellow one-piece cutout swimsuit and sunglasses as she confidently posed in the water.

She Rules the World

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams admitted her struggle with weight started after she gave birth to her first daughter.

Wearing a light blue bikini and a matching sarong skirt, the 44-year-old struck a powerful pose while standing on the deck of a yacht. She let her long, curly hair cascade down her shoulders and back, transforming her into a real-life goddess. "Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight. But we starting here," she wrote.

Fitness First!

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram She welcomed her second daughter in August 2023.

The tennis icon put her toned figure on full display during a gym session in July. "Working out and working on my angles," she wrote, dominating Instagram with powerful poses in a black sports bra and matching tights.

Mom and Daughter Bond

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams began taking the weight-loss medication a few months after Adira was born.

Showing off her fit physique, Williams brought the heat to the ocean during a sun-soaked getaway in February. In one carousel, she got fans talking in a leopard-print swimsuit with barely-there triangle cups and a halter neckline. She was all smiles as she spent time with her second daughter, Adira, by the beach. "My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I could not say no," the caption read.

Jump Shot

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram She said the GLP-1 medication helped her 'enhance everything' she was already doing.

Williams left fans impressed with her incredible physique when she did a jump shot in the ocean. For the snap, she sported a one-piece swimsuit with a high-leg design.

Sunny, Sunny Day

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams has two daughters with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams' beauty was perfectly in sync with the spectacular background in a photo from a November 2019 getaway. During the Maldives vacation, she flashed her fit figure in a black swimsuit with a halter neck and mesh designs.

Best View

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met in May 2015.

In a September 2019 snapshot, the entrepreneur once again rivaled the breathtaking backdrop as she flaunted her hourglass figure in a white one-piece bikini featuring an open-back design.

Picture-Perfect

Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2017.