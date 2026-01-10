or
Serena Williams' Hottest Photos Before and After Her 31-Pound Weight-Loss

serena williams hottest photos before and after pound weight loss
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams confirmed she has lost over 31 pounds since starting GLP-1 medication.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 10 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Brighter Than the Sun

serena williams hottest photos before and after pound weight loss
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams said she has been feeling 'great' since starting her weight-loss journey.

Serena Williams is also a pro at sharing hot photos online.

Just before the holiday season, the tennis legend showcased her toned physique in a bright yellow Valentino dress aboard a yacht.

She captioned the post, "Am I rising with the day, or setting with the sun?"

Hot Mama

serena williams hottest photos before and after pound weight loss
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

The tennis superstar has lost more than 31 pounds so far.

The mom-of-two generated buzz when slipped into a light blue lingerie set and a silky robe that emphasized her athletic and sculpted frame.

"Dressed to the nines… and on cloud nine. In satin swimwear of course. @paulinebriscoe @lorraine_dublin," she wrote.

In a Yellow Bikini

serena williams hottest photos before and after pound weight loss
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams confirmed she is using a GLP-1 medication to lose weight.

"melanin mellow-yellow ⚠️," Williams shared in an August update, which showed her rocking a yellow one-piece cutout swimsuit and sunglasses as she confidently posed in the water.

She Rules the World

serena williams hottest photos before and after pound weight loss
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams admitted her struggle with weight started after she gave birth to her first daughter.

Wearing a light blue bikini and a matching sarong skirt, the 44-year-old struck a powerful pose while standing on the deck of a yacht. She let her long, curly hair cascade down her shoulders and back, transforming her into a real-life goddess.

"Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight. But we starting here," she wrote.

Fitness First!

serena williams hottest photos before and after pound weight loss
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

She welcomed her second daughter in August 2023.

The tennis icon put her toned figure on full display during a gym session in July.

"Working out and working on my angles," she wrote, dominating Instagram with powerful poses in a black sports bra and matching tights.

Serena Williams

Mom and Daughter Bond

serena williams hottest photos before and after pound weight loss
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams began taking the weight-loss medication a few months after Adira was born.

Showing off her fit physique, Williams brought the heat to the ocean during a sun-soaked getaway in February. In one carousel, she got fans talking in a leopard-print swimsuit with barely-there triangle cups and a halter neckline.

She was all smiles as she spent time with her second daughter, Adira, by the beach.

"My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I could not say no," the caption read.

Jump Shot

serena williams hottest photos before and after pound weight loss
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

She said the GLP-1 medication helped her 'enhance everything' she was already doing.

Williams left fans impressed with her incredible physique when she did a jump shot in the ocean. For the snap, she sported a one-piece swimsuit with a high-leg design.

Sunny, Sunny Day

serena williams hottest photos before and after pound weight loss
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams has two daughters with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams' beauty was perfectly in sync with the spectacular background in a photo from a November 2019 getaway.

During the Maldives vacation, she flashed her fit figure in a black swimsuit with a halter neck and mesh designs.

Best View

serena williams hottest photos before and after pound weight loss
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met in May 2015.

In a September 2019 snapshot, the entrepreneur once again rivaled the breathtaking backdrop as she flaunted her hourglass figure in a white one-piece bikini featuring an open-back design.

Picture-Perfect

serena williams hottest photos before and after pound weight loss
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

The couple tied the knot in 2017.

Even Williams' silhouette boasted a statuesque presence that sparked a wave of reactions.

