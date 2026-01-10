Serena Williams' Hottest Photos Before and After Her 31-Pound Weight-Loss
Jan. 10 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Brighter Than the Sun
Serena Williams is also a pro at sharing hot photos online.
Just before the holiday season, the tennis legend showcased her toned physique in a bright yellow Valentino dress aboard a yacht.
She captioned the post, "Am I rising with the day, or setting with the sun?"
Hot Mama
The mom-of-two generated buzz when slipped into a light blue lingerie set and a silky robe that emphasized her athletic and sculpted frame.
"Dressed to the nines… and on cloud nine. In satin swimwear of course. @paulinebriscoe @lorraine_dublin," she wrote.
In a Yellow Bikini
"melanin mellow-yellow ⚠️," Williams shared in an August update, which showed her rocking a yellow one-piece cutout swimsuit and sunglasses as she confidently posed in the water.
She Rules the World
Wearing a light blue bikini and a matching sarong skirt, the 44-year-old struck a powerful pose while standing on the deck of a yacht. She let her long, curly hair cascade down her shoulders and back, transforming her into a real-life goddess.
"Me and my girls… are out in the streets tonight. But we starting here," she wrote.
Fitness First!
The tennis icon put her toned figure on full display during a gym session in July.
"Working out and working on my angles," she wrote, dominating Instagram with powerful poses in a black sports bra and matching tights.
Mom and Daughter Bond
Showing off her fit physique, Williams brought the heat to the ocean during a sun-soaked getaway in February. In one carousel, she got fans talking in a leopard-print swimsuit with barely-there triangle cups and a halter neckline.
She was all smiles as she spent time with her second daughter, Adira, by the beach.
"My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I could not say no," the caption read.
Jump Shot
Williams left fans impressed with her incredible physique when she did a jump shot in the ocean. For the snap, she sported a one-piece swimsuit with a high-leg design.
Sunny, Sunny Day
Williams' beauty was perfectly in sync with the spectacular background in a photo from a November 2019 getaway.
During the Maldives vacation, she flashed her fit figure in a black swimsuit with a halter neck and mesh designs.
Best View
In a September 2019 snapshot, the entrepreneur once again rivaled the breathtaking backdrop as she flaunted her hourglass figure in a white one-piece bikini featuring an open-back design.
Picture-Perfect
Even Williams' silhouette boasted a statuesque presence that sparked a wave of reactions.