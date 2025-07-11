Serena Williams Shows Off Abs While 'Working' Her 'Angles' in Steamy Gym Selfie: Photos

“Working out and working on my angles,” she captioned the post, striking confident poses in a sleek black sports bra and matching tights. She completed the sporty look with a slicked-back bun and crisp white tennis shoes.

Williams has been prioritizing her fitness since retiring from tennis and welcoming her second daughter , Adira , in 2024 with her husband, Alexis Ohanian . The tennis icon first announced her plans to begin an “evolution” away from the sport in August 2022, just one month before playing her final match at the US Open.

"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams wrote in an August 2022 essay published in Vogue . "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution."

"There is no happiness in this topic for me," she said. "I know it's not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it's not. I'm torn: I don't want it to be over, but at the same time, I'm ready for what's next."

Although Williams has since focused on other ventures, she has admitted that a tennis comeback was “always going to be in the back, back, back, back, back, back, back of my mind.”

“I think as long as I’m healthy, that’s always going to be in the back, back, back, back, back, back, back of my mind,” she told Vanity Fair in August 2024. “I stay fit. I stay healthy. When I’m watching, it’s like, Okay, well, you could be out there too.”