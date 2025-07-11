or
OK Magazine
Serena Williams Shows Off Abs While 'Working' Her 'Angles' in Steamy Gym Selfie: Photos

Photo of Serena Williams.
Source: MEGA; @serenawilliams/Instagram

Tennis star Serena Williams showed off the results of her hard work and flaunted her sculpted abs and toned arms in a new steamy gym selfie.

July 11 2025, Published 7:16 p.m. ET

Serena Williams is showing off the results of her hard work.

The tennis icon, 43, showed off her slim physique and chiseled abs in a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Friday, July 11.

Serena Williams Showed Off Her Sculpted Abs

image of Serena Williams showed off her toned physique in new photos posted on Instagram.
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams showed off her toned physique in new photos posted on Instagram.

“Working out and working on my angles,” she captioned the post, striking confident poses in a sleek black sports bra and matching tights. She completed the sporty look with a slicked-back bun and crisp white tennis shoes.

Fans in the comment ssection applauded the mom-of-two for her fierce look.

Serena Williams Gave Birth to Baby No. 2 in 2024

image of Serena Williams became a mother-of-two in 2024.
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams became a mother-of-two in 2024.

“Body goals 💪👏👏🔥🔥,” one social media user noted. Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “She's looking in ‘Tennis Ready’ condition😁🏋🏾‍♂️🎾❤️.”

“You did it! You got your Bionic Woman body back. Congratulations! The hard work paid off!” a third quipped.

Williams has been prioritizing her fitness since retiring from tennis and welcoming her second daughter, Adira, in 2024 with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The tennis icon first announced her plans to begin an “evolution” away from the sport in August 2022, just one month before playing her final match at the US Open.

Serena Williams Didn't Look Forward to Tennis Retirement

serena williams shows off abs in steamy gym selfie
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams looked at retirement as a 'transition.'

"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams wrote in an August 2022 essay published in Vogue. "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution."

Unlike many other professional athletes, Williams didn’t look forward to retiring from the sport that made her a household name.

Serena Williams is Focused on Other Ventures After Tennis

serena williams shows off abs in steamy gym selfie
Source: @serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams doesn't count out a potential tennis comeback.

"There is no happiness in this topic for me," she said. "I know it's not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it's not. I'm torn: I don't want it to be over, but at the same time, I'm ready for what's next."

Although Williams has since focused on other ventures, she has admitted that a tennis comeback was “always going to be in the back, back, back, back, back, back, back of my mind.”

“I think as long as I’m healthy, that’s always going to be in the back, back, back, back, back, back, back of my mind,” she told Vanity Fair in August 2024. “I stay fit. I stay healthy. When I’m watching, it’s like, Okay, well, you could be out there too.”

