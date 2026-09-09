NEWS Serena Williams Reportedly Left Sister Venus Behind After Crushing U.S. Open Loss Source: MEGA Serena apparently didn't stick around the stadium after she and her sister Venus lost their first U.S. Open doubles match. Joshua Sila Sept. 9 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Serena Williams reportedly left the U.S. Open shortly after suffering a heartbreaking doubles loss with her sister Venus Williams, leaving her sibling behind at Arthur Ashe Stadium. "Serena fled the scene as fast as she could," tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg reported after the sisters' September 4 defeat.

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She Left Without Her Sister

Source: MEGA Serena exited the arena immediately after the match ended, a reporter claims.

Serena reportedly headed straight for a waiting car after the match, leaving Venus behind at Arthur Ashe Stadium as the post-match proceedings began, according to People. Venus stayed at the stadium and later went to the locker room. The sisters lost to Hao-Ching Chan and Maya Joint in their first-round doubles match after surrendering a 5-0 lead in the deciding match tiebreak. The match lasted more than three hours. The loss ended their first U.S. Open doubles appearance together since 2022.

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The Two Skipped Press

Source: MEGA Serena and Venus didn't attend the customary post-match press session.

Neither sister ultimately appeared for the requested post-match media session. The USTA informed credentialed reporters that Serena and Venus would not be available that night. Grand Slam rules require players to participate in post-match media sessions when requested. Despite the absence, the USTA later confirmed that neither sister would be fined. Neither Serena nor Venus publicly explained the decision to skip the session.

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Serena Embraced the Chance to Play With Venus Again

Source: MEGA Serena was delighted to reunite with her sister for a tournament.

Before the U.S. Open doubles match, Serena spoke about her return to competition and what it meant to reunite with Venus on court. "We've experienced so much together, on and off the court, and I think at this stage we're able to appreciate these moments in a different way," she told People. She also reflected fondly on the chance to take the court with Venus once more. "We're competitive, of course, but we're also having a lot of fun and really enjoying getting to do this together," Serena said. Venus was similarly enthusiastic before their match. She told the official U.S. Open website that she was "super excited" to play alongside her sister again.

The Williams Sisters Once Ruled the Doubles Court

Source: MEGA Serena and Venus are among the most decorated tennis stars in history.