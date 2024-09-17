Set Sail in Style! Inside the Ultimate Travel Adventure Experience of 'Yacht Week'

The Yacht Week journey is about so much more than just the destinations—it's about the voyage itself. They say you never forget your first, which is very true of this experience, as OK! got an exclusive VIP experience onboard our first Yacht Week and the unforgettable ultimate travel adventure on the high seas it promised.

Yacht Week is a sailing adventure journey like no other, set against the stunning backdrop of the Adriatic and Mediterranean Seas that has quickly become a bucket list travel experience for tourists worldwide seeking the yachting life adventure of a lifetime.

Summer vacation options are vast these days, with new variations of trips and tours in different parts of the world popping up every year, making holiday choices endless for traveller's seeking an overseas getaway, however in the world of ultimate luxury and adventure travel, few experiences rival the exhilaration of Yacht Week .

That special experience Finn speaks of is one that many come seeking every year as Yacht Week season begins.'The Summer of Love', was the name of the Yacht Week 2024 season, with week long routes in Greece , Sicily and the original Croatia route ,which was the route sailed on this particular journey.

" I grew up on fishing boats with my Dad," explains Finn , the skipper of our yacht for the week, "Every week it's a new group of people to get to know, a whole new dynamic of people to watch experience Yacht week for the first time. It's pretty incredible".

Options are available for all types of sailors, whether you have a group of up to 10 friends you'd like to charter your own yacht with, or if you're a solo sailor or with a small group seeking other sailors to fill your yacht cabins. All variations are welcome as the Yacht Week team partners people up in different combinations dependent on needs, and how bare essentials or luxurious you wish to make your experience. One necessity that every yacht is provided with is a skipper, who most importantly will sail the yacht, but also act as a leader onboard the vessel as you set sail on the charter.

The Yacht Week adventure begins the moment you step aboard your private yacht with your fellow sailors and embark on your sailing trip for the week. The first decision of the Yacht Week journey begins with choosing whether you're boarding with a group or just looking for a cabin.

" We went for the no frills yacht option. No air conditioning, no host," explains Tyson, 25, from Toronto who was onboard his yacht with three friends also from Canada. Tyson and his friends ended up cabin matched with four girls in their mid twenties from Brazil. " We got lucky, it's been a great cabin match for us with our yacht",Tyson says with a coy grin on his face.

The cabin booking system tries to be as gender split as possible, and for those not wanting to risk putting the fate of their yacht mates grouping into someone else's hand, there is Crew Finder; a Facebook group that works as sort of an internal nautical friend finder, where you can find your ideal travel companion group and form your own yacht crew without the aid of the Yacht Week cabin booking system. Despite many yacht mates been assigned together seemingly at random, there weren't many complaints of ill matched cabins that could be observed on this route with most Yacht Week guests expressing their surprise at the quick bonds that had formed from day 1, with strangers quickly becoming a family unit onboard, and the close living quarters onboard forcing you to become very comfortable, very quickly, with your fellow sailors.

That aforementioned host Tyson and his friends chose to forego from their trip, is an optional addition on a Yacht Week charter, where each yacht has the option for an onboard host who can cook meals for you and provide that added luxury of waking up and not having to worry about which one of your cabin mates is going to boil a egg, or even brew some morning coffee for the group. The host can take care of all that, and forget about a simple boiled egg for breakfast, it's quite amazing what the Yacht Week hosts are able to cook up in a simple yacht galley, often whipping up onboard meals that could rival local restaurants with all the added special touches and impeccable presentation.

" I first came as a guest for yacht week in 2019 ", explains Babi, the Brazilian born host of our particular yacht. " After that week I knew I wanted to keep coming back to Yacht Week, so I decided the easiest way to do that was to work for Yacht Week".

As a Yacht week host, Babi is assigned a different yacht each week where she must complete the weekly grocery shopping for the yacht and decide what meals she'll cook for her assigned group, while also having to take into account food allergies or any dietary requirements of the onboard guests; no small feat in today's world of various picky preferences eaters. From vegans to gluten free, creating a meal that suits all tastes and preferences can prove more than a little challenging at times, but Babi considers it well worth it.

" I love my job, sure it can be difficult at times, but its hard to complain when this is the backdrop every day.'" she says as she stares out into the crystal blue Croatian waters.