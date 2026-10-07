Politics Seth Meyers and John Oliver Reveal Their Theory on Why Donald Trump Targets Jimmy Kimmel Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/Youtube Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel joked about President Trump's distaste for Jimmy Kimmel. Frank Yemi Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel has frequently been the subject of attacks by Donald Trump — and Seth Meyers and John Oliver think they may have worked out why their fellow late-night host draws so much of the president's attention. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the three comedians talked about Trump's repeated criticism of Kimmel and the reason why Meyers and Oliver seem to avoid similar treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/Youtube Jimmy Kimmel was joined by John Oliver and Seth Meyers on his show.

Article continues below advertisement

John Oliver Is Happy to Let Kimmel Take the Heat

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/Youtube Seth Meyers and John Oliver poked fun at Trump's hatred of Kimmel.

Oliver noted that the topic often arises during the stand-up act he and Meyers put on at the Beacon Theatre in New York. Oliver explained that members of the audience frequently ask him what it's like to be disliked by Trump, but he and Meyers have come up with a simple reply. “As long as you’re on the air, we’re fine,” Oliver told Kimmel. “You draw all the ire,” Meyers added. The British star made it clear that he was entirely at ease with the arrangement, teasing he and Meyers support Kimmel in “the way that we’re fully behind a bulletproof vest.” Kimmel then found himself wondering why Trump seems to target him so frequently.

Article continues below advertisement

Seth Meyers Thinks Trump Secretly Wants to Hang Out With Kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/Youtube Seth Meyers had a funny theory about the Kimmel-Trump feud.

Meyers presented a theory that was only weakly connected with Kimmel's politics or jokes. “We think he would want to hang out with you,” the SNL alum told him. Meyers said that Trump might regard both him and Oliver as "a couple of dorks," while Kimmel has the kind of lifestyle and social circle that would attract the president. Meyers thought that Trump would become fascinated by Kimmel's pizza oven, his celebrity friendships and parties after hearing about them. “We don’t have one pizza oven between us,” Oliver joked.

Kimmel Has Another Theory About Trump's Late-Night Viewing

Source: MEGA Kimmel discussed Trump's late night viewing habit.