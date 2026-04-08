'Shahs of Sunset' Star Reza Farahan Claims He Had a Threesome With 'Biggest Loser' Alum Bob Harper in Stunning Revelation

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Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is opening up like never before. In his new memoir, Memoirs of a Gay Shah: My Story of Family, Fame, and Becoming a King, released on April 7, the reality star revealed details about his past “threesome” with Bob Harper. According to Farahan, the two initially met while working as trainers at the same gym before their connection quickly deepened.

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Source: MEGA Reza Farahan is getting candid about his past in his new memoir.

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After the Biggest Loser coach left the job, Farahan began taking his classes, and the pair soon became “inseparable.” Their friendship eventually turned physical, though Farahan made it clear it wasn’t a traditional relationship. “Bob and I carried on like that for a good while. It was very much a friends-with-benefits situation, though,” Farahan claimed. “I wanted more, but I always got the feeling he wasn’t interested in any kind of serious relationship with anybody, so I didn’t really push the matter.”

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Things later took an even more surprising turn. After Harper married his late husband, Scott, Farahan alleged their dynamic evolved into a three-way relationship. "Bob and I still ended up falling totally in love," the 52-year-old wrote in the book. "For a while, Bob was bouncing back and forth between Scott and me."

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Source: @rezafarahan/Instagram;@bobharper/Instagram The reality star claimed he once had a complicated connection with Bob Harper.

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"Poor Scott, who I honestly harbored no ill will toward, even though I was chasing his husband, ended up passing away. And even though Bob and I didn’t last forever, we remain friends to this day,” he added, admitting that “the end of this story is a bit bittersweet.”

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Looking back, Farahan said the situation ultimately helped him realize what he truly desired in life — and what he didn’t. “I really wanted to have a stable, long-term relationship with someone who was loving and loyal to me and only me,” he penned, explaining he no longer wanted to feel like he was in “second place.”

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Source: @bobharper/Instagram The pair had a 'friends-with-benefits' relationship.

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He added, “Someone who was choosing to be with me above all others, and not out of desperation, either. Someone who had options, but was still choosing me.”

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Farahan also revealed he recently helped Harper sell his home, proving the two have stayed on good terms despite their complicated past. These days, Farahan is focused on his marriage to Adam Neely, whom he began dating in 2010 before tying the knot five years later in Palm Springs.

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Source: @rezafarahan/Instagram;@bobharper/Instagram Reza Farahan alleged the relationship later evolved into a three-way dynamic involving Bob Harper’s late husband.