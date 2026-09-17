Shailene Woodley's Stylist Says Critics Are 'Super Rude and Mean' About Divisive Emmys Outfit
Sept. 17 2026, Published 12:07 p.m. ET
Shailene Woodley’s stylist is addressing the criticism surrounding her divisive Emmys fit.
Hitting back at the haters, Karla Welch wrote on Threads on Tuesday, “Love or hate something fine but it’s an opinion and it can even be a conversation but being super rude and mean and taking glee from it, well that says a lot more about the mouths it’s coming from. 🖤.”
For this year’s event, The Fault in Our Stars actress dressed up in a sky-blue plunging periwinkle top and beaded gold pants from Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2026 runway.
She paired the look with burgundy opera gloves and a gemstone Howl Jewelry necklace.
Her hair was tied back in a slick, straight low ponytail, parted in the middle just perfectly to show off the colorful statement resting on her collarbone.
Shailene Woodley’s Emmys Look Was Criticized
Though the actress proved with her outfit that she had the ability to rock whatever piece of clothing was put on her, Woodley’s look at the Emmys received intense criticism.
One Instagram user, @madkingcharles, wrote, “She clearly did something to make her stylist mad at her 😭.”
Another netizen, @changed_it_again, added, “When you stop at Goodwill and get dressed at a gas station.”
A third one, @sdbee23, commented, “No friends or mirrors apparently.”
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However, Welch, who has also styled major celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Karlie Kloss, and Sarah Paulson, as well as both Justin and Hailey Bieber, appeared unbothered by the chatter as she shared Woodley’s look on her social media.
The stylist posted a picture of the Divergent star on the red carpet on Threads alongside a picture that playfully read “Trigger Warning.”
She captioned it as, “🖤We ♥️ pppiccioli 🌹,” referencing Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.
Meanwhile, after the event, Woodley switched her designer blue top with a loose black graphic T-shirt for the Emmys after-parties.
Karla Welch’s Defensive Post Received Mixed Reactions
Welch's defensive post on Threads was met with mixed reactions.
One netizen defended the stylist, explaining, “The whole point of fashion is to play and try new things and be adventurous! most are too scared to! most importantly, she looked so happy and at ease, and like she was having so much fun and feeling like the best version of herself!”
At the same time, one critic noted, “You need to own you made her look bad. She trusted YOU and you fell short.”