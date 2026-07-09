Shakira Sparks Dating Rumors With Manuel Garcia-Rulfo After Hotel Outing in Los Angeles
July 9 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Shakira and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo have fueled dating speculation after being spotted together in Los Angeles.
The pair was seen leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, where they appeared to share a lighthearted moment.
Hotel Outing Ignites Romance Speculation
On Monday, the “Whenever, Wherever” singer and the “Lincoln Lawyer” actor waited at a valet stand, engaging in conversation and smiling as they anticipated their vehicle. Witnesses reported that Garcia-Rulfo opened the car door for Shakira before taking the wheel himself.
Casual attire characterized their outing, with Shakira wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and platform boots, while Garcia-Rulfo opted for blue jeans and a black jacket.
Fans quickly took to social media, expressing excitement over the possible romance. One user commented, “MANUEL omg. Shakira he is a CATCH,” while another added, “oh, I’m invested. I love him on his Netflix show. she deserves the absolute best!”
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Both Stars Move on From Past Relationships
Shakira's romantic history includes a long-term relationship with soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares two sons, Milan and Sasha. The couple split in 2022 after 11 years together. Since then, Shakira has been linked to several prominent figures, including NBA star Jimmy Butler and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.
Garcia-Rulfo recently ended a relationship with Audrey McGraw, daughter of country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Following their split, he has garnered attention for his acting career in projects such as the popular Netflix series.
Will They Confirm the Rumors?
As fans eagerly await confirmation of a relationship between Shakira and Garcia-Rulfo, speculation continues to grow. Both stars have captured the public's interest, and their potential pairing has sparked conversations across social media platforms.
With their recent outing stirring excitement, the world watches closely to see if Shakira and Garcia-Rulfo will take their connection to the next level.