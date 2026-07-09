or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shakira
OK LogoNEWS

Shakira Sparks Dating Rumors With Manuel Garcia-Rulfo After Hotel Outing in Los Angeles

Photo of Shakira and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.
Source: MEGA

Shakira and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo fueled dating rumors after a hotel outing.

Profile Image

July 9 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Shakira and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo have fueled dating speculation after being spotted together in Los Angeles.

The pair was seen leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, where they appeared to share a lighthearted moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Hotel Outing Ignites Romance Speculation

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The pair was seen sharing a lighthearted moment outside the Sunset Tower Hotel.
Source: MEGA

The pair was seen sharing a lighthearted moment outside the Sunset Tower Hotel.

On Monday, the “Whenever, Wherever” singer and the “Lincoln Lawyer” actor waited at a valet stand, engaging in conversation and smiling as they anticipated their vehicle. Witnesses reported that Garcia-Rulfo opened the car door for Shakira before taking the wheel himself.

Casual attire characterized their outing, with Shakira wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and platform boots, while Garcia-Rulfo opted for blue jeans and a black jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Fans quickly reacted to the rumored romance on social media.
Source: MEGA

Fans quickly reacted to the rumored romance on social media.

Fans quickly took to social media, expressing excitement over the possible romance. One user commented, “MANUEL omg. Shakira he is a CATCH,” while another added, “oh, I’m invested. I love him on his Netflix show. she deserves the absolute best!”

MORE ON:
Shakira

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Both Stars Move on From Past Relationships

Image of After her split from Gerard Piqué, Shakira became the subject of romance rumors.
Source: MEGA

After her split from Gerard Piqué, Shakira became the subject of romance rumors.

Shakira's romantic history includes a long-term relationship with soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares two sons, Milan and Sasha. The couple split in 2022 after 11 years together. Since then, Shakira has been linked to several prominent figures, including NBA star Jimmy Butler and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Garcia-Rulfo recently ended a relationship with Audrey McGraw, daughter of country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Following their split, he has garnered attention for his acting career in projects such as the popular Netflix series.

Will They Confirm the Rumors?

Image of Their appearance sparked speculation about their relationship.
Source: MEGA

Their appearance sparked speculation about their relationship.

As fans eagerly await confirmation of a relationship between Shakira and Garcia-Rulfo, speculation continues to grow. Both stars have captured the public's interest, and their potential pairing has sparked conversations across social media platforms.

With their recent outing stirring excitement, the world watches closely to see if Shakira and Garcia-Rulfo will take their connection to the next level.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.