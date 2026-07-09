Shakira Sparks Dating Rumors With Manuel Garcia-Rulfo After Hotel Outing in Los Angeles

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Shakira and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo have fueled dating speculation after being spotted together in Los Angeles. The pair was seen leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, where they appeared to share a lighthearted moment.

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Hotel Outing Ignites Romance Speculation

Source: MEGA The pair was seen sharing a lighthearted moment outside the Sunset Tower Hotel.

On Monday, the “Whenever, Wherever” singer and the “Lincoln Lawyer” actor waited at a valet stand, engaging in conversation and smiling as they anticipated their vehicle. Witnesses reported that Garcia-Rulfo opened the car door for Shakira before taking the wheel himself. Casual attire characterized their outing, with Shakira wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and platform boots, while Garcia-Rulfo opted for blue jeans and a black jacket.

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Source: MEGA Fans quickly reacted to the rumored romance on social media.

Fans quickly took to social media, expressing excitement over the possible romance. One user commented, “MANUEL omg. Shakira he is a CATCH,” while another added, “oh, I’m invested. I love him on his Netflix show. she deserves the absolute best!”

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Both Stars Move on From Past Relationships

Source: MEGA After her split from Gerard Piqué, Shakira became the subject of romance rumors.

Will They Confirm the Rumors?

Source: MEGA Their appearance sparked speculation about their relationship.