Shakira's Heartbreak Revelation: Singer Reflects on 'Scars' Left by Ex Gerard Piqué Following Alleged Cheating Scandal
June 3 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Shakira is peeling back the layers of her life after splitting from longtime love Gerard Piqué, revisiting the alleged cheating scandal and how she found a way forward.
"I always thought that I was more fragile or weaker than what life proved me to be," Shakira, 49, told a news outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, June 3.
Shakira Reflected on 'Scars' Over the Years
"Behind every experience in life, there's always a lesson, and we have to be grateful for all those lessons, even for the people that leave you with scars," she explained, "because they make us better."
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer and the international soccer player, 39, first met in 2010, when she performed at the World Cup closing ceremony, where his Spain squad won the tournament.
The couple later welcomed two sons, Milan in 2013 and Sasha in 2015.
Shakira and Gerard Piqué Split in 2022
Shakira and Piqué, who never got engaged, announced their split in June 2022 after nearly 11 years together amid rumors over the athlete's alleged infidelity.
The former FC Barcelona player was photographed with Clara Chia Marti just three months after the breakup announcement. Piqué and Marti, 27, eventually went Instagram official in January 2023, but have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.
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Shakira Shaded Gerard Piqué's Alleged Infidelity
Turning her heartache into inspiration, the Colombian singer released “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with music producer Bizarrap in July 2023, which became her first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in more than a decade.
"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sang in part, nodding to "She Wolf," her 2009 hit. "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."
Shakira Healed Her Heartbreak Through Songwriting
"It was just pure catharsis. I really needed to write about what I was going through and not have any censor," Shakira told the outlet about writing the song, calling the process "like going to a shrink, only cheaper."
The "Beautiful Liar" artist said she found strength during the challenging time by leaning on her loved ones.
"Through those challenging moments, I discovered how resilient we all are," she explained. "Life is a b----, but it’s so worth living because friends are there for you."