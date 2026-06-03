Shakira's Heartbreak Revelation: Singer Reflects on 'Scars' Left by Ex Gerard Piqué Following Alleged Cheating Scandal

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Shakira is peeling back the layers of her life after splitting from longtime love Gerard Piqué, revisiting the alleged cheating scandal and how she found a way forward. "I always thought that I was more fragile or weaker than what life proved me to be," Shakira, 49, told a news outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, June 3.

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Shakira Reflected on 'Scars' Over the Years

Source: MEGA Shakira and Gerard Piqué welcomed two children during their 11-year relationship.

"Behind every experience in life, there's always a lesson, and we have to be grateful for all those lessons, even for the people that leave you with scars," she explained, "because they make us better." The "Hips Don't Lie" singer and the international soccer player, 39, first met in 2010, when she performed at the World Cup closing ceremony, where his Spain squad won the tournament. The couple later welcomed two sons, Milan in 2013 and Sasha in 2015.

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Shakira and Gerard Piqué Split in 2022

Source: MEGA Shakira released 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,' which was inspired by her 2022 breakup.

Shakira and Piqué, who never got engaged, announced their split in June 2022 after nearly 11 years together amid rumors over the athlete's alleged infidelity. The former FC Barcelona player was photographed with Clara Chia Marti just three months after the breakup announcement. Piqué and Marti, 27, eventually went Instagram official in January 2023, but have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

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Shakira Shaded Gerard Piqué's Alleged Infidelity

Source: MEGA Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti confirmed their relationship in January 2023.

Turning her heartache into inspiration, the Colombian singer released “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with music producer Bizarrap in July 2023, which became her first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in more than a decade. "Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sang in part, nodding to "She Wolf," her 2009 hit. "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Shakira Healed Her Heartbreak Through Songwriting

Source: MEGA Shakira and Gerard Piqué publicly confirmed their relationship in 2011.