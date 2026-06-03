or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shakira
OK LogoNEWS

Shakira's Heartbreak Revelation: Singer Reflects on 'Scars' Left by Ex Gerard Piqué Following Alleged Cheating Scandal

Photo of Shakira and Gerard Piqué
Source: MEGA

Shakira explained how she found strength following her highly publicized split from Gerard Piqué.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 3 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Shakira is peeling back the layers of her life after splitting from longtime love Gerard Piqué, revisiting the alleged cheating scandal and how she found a way forward.

"I always thought that I was more fragile or weaker than what life proved me to be," Shakira, 49, told a news outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, June 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Shakira Reflected on 'Scars' Over the Years

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Shakira and Gerard Piqué welcomed two children during their 11-year relationship.
Source: MEGA

Shakira and Gerard Piqué welcomed two children during their 11-year relationship.

"Behind every experience in life, there's always a lesson, and we have to be grateful for all those lessons, even for the people that leave you with scars," she explained, "because they make us better."

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer and the international soccer player, 39, first met in 2010, when she performed at the World Cup closing ceremony, where his Spain squad won the tournament.

The couple later welcomed two sons, Milan in 2013 and Sasha in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Shakira and Gerard Piqué Split in 2022

Photo of Shakira released 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,' which was inspired by her 2022 breakup.
Source: MEGA

Shakira released 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,' which was inspired by her 2022 breakup.

Shakira and Piqué, who never got engaged, announced their split in June 2022 after nearly 11 years together amid rumors over the athlete's alleged infidelity.

The former FC Barcelona player was photographed with Clara Chia Marti just three months after the breakup announcement. Piqué and Marti, 27, eventually went Instagram official in January 2023, but have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

MORE ON:
Shakira

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Shakira Shaded Gerard Piqué's Alleged Infidelity

Photo of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti confirmed their relationship in January 2023.
Source: MEGA

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Marti confirmed their relationship in January 2023.

Turning her heartache into inspiration, the Colombian singer released “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with music producer Bizarrap in July 2023, which became her first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in more than a decade.

"Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you," she sang in part, nodding to "She Wolf," her 2009 hit. "I'm too good for you, and that's why you're with someone just like you."

Shakira Healed Her Heartbreak Through Songwriting

Photo of Shakira and Gerard Piqué publicly confirmed their relationship in 2011.
Source: MEGA

Shakira and Gerard Piqué publicly confirmed their relationship in 2011.

"It was just pure catharsis. I really needed to write about what I was going through and not have any censor," Shakira told the outlet about writing the song, calling the process "like going to a shrink, only cheaper."

The "Beautiful Liar" artist said she found strength during the challenging time by leaning on her loved ones.

"Through those challenging moments, I discovered how resilient we all are," she explained. "Life is a b----, but it’s so worth living because friends are there for you."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.