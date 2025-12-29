or
Article continues below advertisement
'Shameless' Erika Kirk Blasted for Promoting Late Husband Charlie's Book During Christmas Message: 'Exploiting His Death'

Photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA; @FoxNews/X

Erika Kirk was blasted by critics for promoting her late husband Charlie Kirk's book while marking her first Christmas since his death at a Utah University.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk marked her first Christmas without her late husband, Charlie Kirk, but not without promoting his final book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, on social media.

"This holiday season, my prayer for you is to honestly just rest. That would be my husband's message as well," Erika, 37, said in a 20-second video clip posted via X on December 23. "There’s a lot of noise out there, holiday season can be really crazy."

Erika Kirk Promoted Charlie Kirk's Final Book

Photo of Erika Kirk shared a holiday message while also promoting Charlie Kirk's final book.
Source: @FoxNews/X

Erika Kirk shared a holiday message while also promoting Charlie Kirk's final book.

In the video, the right-wing influencer wore a festive, bright red blazer and a flowy white dress as she held her husband’s final book in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree, making sure to include a link to purchase it.

"I just pray you find some alone time with the Lord and your family," she said while gripping the book. "Love on your babies. Love on your family members. Life is short."

Erika Kirk Was Called 'Shameless' By Critics

Photo of Erika Kirk's holiday message quickly sparked debate online.
Source: @FoxNews/X

Erika Kirk's holiday message quickly sparked debate online.

The video quickly sparked debate, as many criticized the widow, who lost her husband in a fatal shooting in September, for using the holidays as a sales opportunity.

"Shameless. Always selling. Always always selling," one user wrote via X.

Critics Slammed Erika Kirk for Not Being With Her Kids

Photo of Charlie Kirk died on September 10 after a shooting on a Utah university campus.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk died on September 10 after a shooting on a Utah university campus.

Meanwhile, another added, "The woman needs to take her own advice and get off TV. She is slowly degrading any sort of respect or positive reputation that she had. ‘I just want to remind everyone to rest....and love their babies.’ As she has spent so much time since the passing of her husband away from her children, flying all over the country and giving speeches telling women to give up pilates and be with their kids and telling everyone else to rest and be with their families."

"It’s christmas week and she’s shilling books instead of spending time with her kids," a third wrote, while a fourth said, "This is so cringe. Does she not realize how she looks exploiting his death to sell books?"

Erika Kirk Continues to Make Headlines

Photo of Erika Kirk continues to receive criticism for making countless public appearances.
Source: @erikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk continues to receive criticism for making countless public appearances.

As OK! previously reported, Erika has received criticism for making various public appearances instead of being there for her young children in the wake of her husband's horrific murder.

In addition, the former beauty queen's past continues to resurface, as most recently she was called out for showing off a butterfly tramp stamp in the band Emerson Drive's 2012 music video, "She's My Kind of Crazy."

