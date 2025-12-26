or
Erika Kirk's Racy Past Exposed: Charlie Kirk's Widow Shows Off Tramp Stamp in Old Music Video as She's Accused of Always Wanting to 'Be a Star'

photo of erika kirk
Source: @EmersonDrive/YouTube

Charlie Kirk's widow starred in Emerson Drive's 2012 music video for their song, 'She's My Kind of Crazy.'

Dec. 26 2025, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk continues to make headlines as her past resurfaces.

Prior to marrying late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, she starred in Emerson Drive's 2012 music video for their country hit, "She's My Kind of Crazy."

In the video, Charlie's widow, now 37, portrays a love interest who confronts her fear of heights by ziplining before heading to a drive-through wedding chapel in Las Vegas.

Source: @EmersonDrive/YouTube

Charlie Kirk's widow appeared in a music video the same year she was crowned Miss Arizona.

Erika Kirk Displays Tramp Stamp in Old Music Video

image of Erika Kirk showed off a tramp stamp in a 2012 music video.
Source: @EmersonDrive/YouTube

Erika Kirk showed off a tramp stamp in a 2012 music video.

At one point, she could be seen modeling short denim cut-offs with a cropped pink top that notably showed off a tramp stamp. The sparkly tattoo appeared to feature two butterflies.

In other scenes, the former Miss Arizona dons a sparkly top with tight pants and tall wedge heels.

Both looks serve as a stark contrast to how she presents herself today as the conservative CEO of her late husband's political youth organization, Turning Point USA.

Still, Erika was recently slammed for wearing an inappropriate lacy pantsuit in an interview with Megyn Kelly.

Internet Reactions to Erika Kirk's Music Video Past

image of Erika Kirk used to be a beauty pageant queen.
Source: @EmersonDrive/YouTube

Erika Kirk used to be a beauty pageant queen.

The nostalgic video has gone viral, with many on social media commenting on how much Erika has changed in the years since her pageant days.

One person noted, "She wanted to be a star. She tried for years," while another said, "It's why she's literally beaming now. All she wanted was to be famous."

A third added, "She has tried so hard to reach this exact moment, and she will not give it up."

A fourth wrote, "Erika can't erase the internet!"

Erika Kirk's Cameo on Bravo’s ‘Summer House’

image of Erika Kirk ziplined in the nostalgic music video.
Source: @EmersonDrive/YouTube

Erika Kirk ziplined in the nostalgic music video.

Erika also briefly appeared on Bravo's Summer House before marrying Charlie in 2021 and welcoming two children with the assassinated political commentator.

In an episode that aired in 2019, she could be seen discussing her faith and church after being set up with cast member Jordan Verroi.

In a confessional scene, Jordan shared that he liked Erika’s "beautiful blonde hair, her smile, her radiance," and commented on her "outward beauty and inner beauty."

Erika revealed in an Instagram post at the time that she turned down an opportunity to join the popular reality show.

Erika Kirk Continues to Receive Criticism

image of Erika Kirk faced backlash for hugging J.D. Vance too closely in October.
Source: News Channel 3/YouTube

Erika Kirk faced backlash for hugging J.D. Vance too closely in October.

Erika has been thrust into the spotlight since her husband was shot dead in the neck at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Many have criticized her for making countless public appearances instead of parenting her young children in the wake of Charlie's horrific murder.

She also faced major backlash after sharing an intimate hug with Vice President J.D. Vance at a Turing Point USA event in October.

