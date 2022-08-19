Shane Jordan On The Importance Of Surrounding Yourself With Like-Minded Individuals

Shane Jordan believes a person is a product of at least five people they are surrounded by, and whether that person will succeed depends on those people.

“Just as the phrase ‘You are what you eat’ is true for your physical health and condition, the phrase ‘You are a product of at least five people around you’ goes true for your mental health and mental capabilities,” says Jordan. “If you are in bad company, surrounded by people who drag you down, you’ll never reach your full potential or achieve the success you want.”