NEWS

Shani Lechan’s Shani Wigs: A Brand Built on Empowering Women

Source: Shani Wigs
By:

Aug. 29 2024, Published 8:40 p.m. ET

Shani Lechan’s vision for Shani Wigs is intertwined with her minimalist aesthetic and upbringing in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. Influenced by the understated elegance of Parisian fashion, Shani’s approach to wigs is defined by a philosophy of “less is more.” This philosophy, which prioritizes natural finishes and subtle styling, has become the signature look of Shani Wigs. Growing up in an Orthodox Jewish community, Shani also developed a viewpoint which sees wigs as not just as a necessity, but as an empowering accessory that enhances beauty and confidence.

Shani’s background in marketing and finance has played a crucial role in shaping the brand identity of Shani Wigs. Her love for storytelling and creative marketing is evident in the way she presents her products, emphasizing their quality and the unique customization options available to clients. From the very beginning, Shani has been hands-on with the marketing of her business, overseeing social media platforms, website design, and branding. She has a clear vision for how her brand should evolve, ensuring that it remains timeless yet current, reflecting both the growth of her business and the ever-changing world of fashion.

Shani’s journey from humble beginnings to working with high-profile clients around the world has given her perspective to further her advocacy of empowering women.

“I never thought that I would work with high profile clients around the world,” Shani states, “It shows how the wig industry is underserved and there’s so many needs around the world.”

This realization has driven her commitment to crafting high-quality wigs that cater to a diverse clientele. By filling this gap, Shani Wigs has had a loyal customer base due to their emphasis on customization, catering to those who seek a tailor-made wig-wearing experience.

Breaking the Stigma

Shani’s interest in wigs dates back to her childhood. This led to a lifelong advocacy of destigmatizing wig-wearing.

Shani Wigs is deeply rooted in its advocacy to combat the stigma associated with wearing wigs. In many communities, wigs are often viewed as a necessity for those experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions, which can carry a negative connotation. Shani challenges this narrative by positioning wigs as empowering fashion accessories that enhance beauty and confidence. Her mission is to shift the perception of wigs from something that must be worn to something that people choose to wear with pride, helping to remove the stigma and allowing women to embrace their wigs as a form of self-expression.

This perspective allows her to connect with her clients on a deeper level, understanding their needs and concerns. By integrating this understanding into her brand, Shani has created a line of wigs that are not only stylish but also serve as a symbol of confidence and individuality. Her commitment to breaking down the stigma around wig-wearing is evident in every piece she creates, making Shani Wigs a brand that resonates with women from all walks of life.

