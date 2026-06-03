Shania Twain Wants to Do Super Bowl Halftime Show Again With These 'Awesome' A-List Guest Stars

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Shania Twain has already landed the coveted gig of being a Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, but she's biting for a chance to headline football's biggest night one more time. When asked who she would like to see, the "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" singer, 60, mentioned herself and told British Vogue, "And I would invite Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. Wouldn’t that be awesome?” In 2003, the Grammy winner performed for the Super Bowl along with No Doubt and Sting.

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Shania Twain Revealed Close Friendship With Harry Styles

Source: MEGA Shania Twain praised pal Harry Styles, saying she appreciated the 'love and respect' he had for his mother.

Elsewhere in the interview, Twain revealed that she counts One Direction singer Harry Styles amongst her close friends. One of her favorite things about the singer is "his love and respect for his mother," Twain told the outlet. "It shows his character. I really love him.”

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Yung Gravy Is Good Friends With Shania Twain

Source: MEGA Shania Twain also befriended rapper Yung Gravy.

Styles is far from Twain's only younger celebrity pal, as rapper Yung Gravy dished about their friendship in 2025. “A lot of people I got to meet before I understood how massive they were or how talented they were,” Yung Gravy told Us Weekly. “Shania Twain, for example. I saw her at a Grammys party and she just looked approachable.” He added that his "brand was always the MILF thing, and she looked like she fit that criteria.” The two became so close that he began having sleepovers at her home. “Once I got talking to her, [who she was] dawned on me, because she always has a different hair color and stuff, but I didn’t even realize it,” he recounted. “And then we just started getting along well, and I think she liked that part of it a lot. So that’s why we became so close. And I would go stay at her house and stuff.”

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Shania Twain Is Prepping a Biopic

Twain is set to put her life story on the big screen with a project aptly titled Shania. According to a Deadline report on Wednesday, June 3, the vocalist's movie will be directed by Leah McKendrick.

What Is Shania Twain's Personal Life Like Now?

Source: MEGA Shania Twain has been married to Frederic Thiébaud since 2011.