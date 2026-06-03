Shania Twain Wants to Do Super Bowl Halftime Show Again With These 'Awesome' A-List Guest Stars
June 3 2026, Updated 6:25 p.m. ET
Shania Twain has already landed the coveted gig of being a Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, but she's biting for a chance to headline football's biggest night one more time.
When asked who she would like to see, the "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" singer, 60, mentioned herself and told British Vogue, "And I would invite Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. Wouldn’t that be awesome?”
In 2003, the Grammy winner performed for the Super Bowl along with No Doubt and Sting.
Shania Twain Revealed Close Friendship With Harry Styles
Elsewhere in the interview, Twain revealed that she counts One Direction singer Harry Styles amongst her close friends.
One of her favorite things about the singer is "his love and respect for his mother," Twain told the outlet. "It shows his character. I really love him.”
Yung Gravy Is Good Friends With Shania Twain
Styles is far from Twain's only younger celebrity pal, as rapper Yung Gravy dished about their friendship in 2025.
“A lot of people I got to meet before I understood how massive they were or how talented they were,” Yung Gravy told Us Weekly. “Shania Twain, for example. I saw her at a Grammys party and she just looked approachable.”
He added that his "brand was always the MILF thing, and she looked like she fit that criteria.”
The two became so close that he began having sleepovers at her home.
“Once I got talking to her, [who she was] dawned on me, because she always has a different hair color and stuff, but I didn’t even realize it,” he recounted. “And then we just started getting along well, and I think she liked that part of it a lot. So that’s why we became so close. And I would go stay at her house and stuff.”
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Shania Twain Is Prepping a Biopic
Twain is set to put her life story on the big screen with a project aptly titled Shania.
According to a Deadline report on Wednesday, June 3, the vocalist's movie will be directed by Leah McKendrick.
What Is Shania Twain's Personal Life Like Now?
Along for the ride will be Twain's husband, Frederic Thiébaud, whom she wed in 2011.
She was previously married to Mutt Lange from 1993-2010, and they share son Eja, 24.
Lange and Twain split when he left her for the star's close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud, who was previously married to Frederic.