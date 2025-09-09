NEWS Yung Gravy Dishes on First Run-In With 'MILF' Shania Twain at Grammys Party: 'Became So Close' Source: MEGA Yung Gravy had no idea how iconic singer Shania Twain was when he first met her at an industry party and spilled on his first run-in with the 'MILF.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 9 2025, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

Yung Gravy had no idea how iconic Shania Twain was when he first met her at an industry party. “A lot of people I got to meet before I understood how massive they were or how talented they were,” Yung Gravy, 29, told a news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, September 9. “Shania Twain, for example. I saw her at a Grammys party and she just looked approachable.”

Yung Gravy Details Close Relationship With Shania Twain

Source: MEGA Yung Gravy said Shania Twain looked 'approachable.'

Yung Gravy told the outlet that while he didn’t know who the “You’re Still the One” singer, 60, was, his “brand was always the MILF thing, and she looked like she fit that criteria.” “Once I got talking to her, [who she was] dawned on me, because she always has a different hair color and stuff, but I didn’t even realize it,” he recounted. “And then we just started getting along well, and I think she liked that part of it a lot. So that’s why we became so close. And I would go stay at her house and stuff.”

Yung Gravy Is Known to Date Older Women

Source: MEGA Yung Gravy made headlines in 2022 when he brought Addison Rae's mother to the MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Betty” artist previously made headlines when he brought Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, as his plus-one to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022. “They’re more experienced, they are an underserved community, I’d like to say, and they deserve more attention,” he told ET at the time about his love for older women.

Source: MEGA Yung Gravy said he had a close relationship with Shania Twain's husband.

Twain, who has been married to Frédéric Thiébaud since 2011, shares a friendly relationship with Yung Gravy — who joked that he and her husband “have a cute bond.” “[He] would hang out with us,” the “I Write Hymns Not Travesties” singer detailed. “He came from Switzerland, [and] it’s a similar situation to my dad, so we bonded over that.”

Yung Gravy and Shania Twain Have a Professional Relationship

Source: MEGA Yung Gravy explained his bond with Shania Twain is professional.