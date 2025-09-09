or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shania Twain
OK LogoNEWS

Yung Gravy Dishes on First Run-In With 'MILF' Shania Twain at Grammys Party: 'Became So Close'

Photo of Yung Gravy and Shania Twain
Source: MEGA

Yung Gravy had no idea how iconic singer Shania Twain was when he first met her at an industry party and spilled on his first run-in with the 'MILF.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 5:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Yung Gravy had no idea how iconic Shania Twain was when he first met her at an industry party.

“A lot of people I got to meet before I understood how massive they were or how talented they were,” Yung Gravy, 29, told a news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, September 9. “Shania Twain, for example. I saw her at a Grammys party and she just looked approachable.”

Article continues below advertisement

Yung Gravy Details Close Relationship With Shania Twain

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Yung Gravy said that Shania Twain looked 'approachable.'
Source: MEGA

Yung Gravy said Shania Twain looked 'approachable.'

Yung Gravy told the outlet that while he didn’t know who the “You’re Still the One” singer, 60, was, his “brand was always the MILF thing, and she looked like she fit that criteria.”

“Once I got talking to her, [who she was] dawned on me, because she always has a different hair color and stuff, but I didn’t even realize it,” he recounted. “And then we just started getting along well, and I think she liked that part of it a lot. So that’s why we became so close. And I would go stay at her house and stuff.”

Article continues below advertisement

Yung Gravy Is Known to Date Older Women

Photo of Yung Gravy made headlines in 2022 when he brought Addison Rae's mother to the MTV Video Music Awards.
Source: MEGA

Yung Gravy made headlines in 2022 when he brought Addison Rae's mother to the MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Betty” artist previously made headlines when he brought Addison Rae’s mom, Sheri Easterling, as his plus-one to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022. “They’re more experienced, they are an underserved community, I’d like to say, and they deserve more attention,” he told ET at the time about his love for older women.

MORE ON:
Shania Twain

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Yung Gravy said he had a close relationship with Shania Twain's husband.
Source: MEGA

Yung Gravy said he had a close relationship with Shania Twain's husband.

Twain, who has been married to Frédéric Thiébaud since 2011, shares a friendly relationship with Yung Gravy — who joked that he and her husband “have a cute bond.”

“[He] would hang out with us,” the “I Write Hymns Not Travesties” singer detailed. “He came from Switzerland, [and] it’s a similar situation to my dad, so we bonded over that.”

Yung Gravy and Shania Twain Have a Professional Relationship

Photo of Yung Gravy explained that his bond with Shania Twain was professional.
Source: MEGA

Yung Gravy explained his bond with Shania Twain is professional.

Yung Gravy explained his bond with Twain is strictly platonic, as she’d become a mentor to him over the years. “She helped me with understanding the country world,” he explained of his relationship with the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer. “The basics of music, like singing and guitar and all the stuff that I hadn’t really learned being a rapper, she helped me with that, which was kind of cool to have a super professional vocal coach.”

He continued, “Fred’s cool. Shania and I actually made, like, six songs together, but we only put one on the album [“White Claw” from 2024’s Serving Country]. She wanted to reserve one for her next project. And then there’s a few that we just thought we’d hold on to, so you might hear more.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.