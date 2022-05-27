Shanna Moakler Auctions Off Engagement Ring From Ex Travis Barker: 'That Chapter Of My Life Is Over'

As the former pageant queen is getting rid of her something old, the Blink-182 drummer is moving on with his something new! Barker first proposed to The Kardashians star in October 2021 after the PDA-filled lovebirds took their friendship to the next level last year.

After first saying "I Do" during an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony in April, they officially wed earlier this month in a private courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara. Barker and Kardashian didn't stop there, as they wed for a third time at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, while surrounded by their closest family members and friends, which didn't include Caitlyn Jenner.

They are also expected to celebrate once more back in L.A., giving those who weren't in attendance, including Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner's longtime beau, Corey Gamble, and others an opportunity to toast to the couple.