Shanna Moakler Auctions Off Engagement Ring From Ex Travis Barker: 'That Chapter Of My Life Is Over'
Not looking back! Shanna Moakler is auctioning off her engagement ring from ex-husband Travis Barker.
While now is as good a time as any for her to kiss her diamond jewel goodbye after the former flames went their separate ways 14 years ago, Moakler conveniently decided to auction off the ring on the heels of Barker's nuptials with new wife Kourtney Kardashian. (The newlyweds tied the knot for the third time over the weekend in Italy.)
"I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring," Moakler — who shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with Barker — gushed to Us Weekly. “However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring!”
The auction is reportedly scheduled to run from Friday, May 27, to Tuesday, May 31, but it could be extended depending on how much interest the diamond encrusted band surrounding a large, solitaire stone receives. The bidding starts at $51,000, though she's "hoping it sells for $120K," as she told the outlet, "It was worth about $160K.”
As the former pageant queen is getting rid of her something old, the Blink-182 drummer is moving on with his something new! Barker first proposed to The Kardashians star in October 2021 after the PDA-filled lovebirds took their friendship to the next level last year.
After first saying "I Do" during an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony in April, they officially wed earlier this month in a private courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara. Barker and Kardashian didn't stop there, as they wed for a third time at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, while surrounded by their closest family members and friends, which didn't include Caitlyn Jenner.
They are also expected to celebrate once more back in L.A., giving those who weren't in attendance, including Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner's longtime beau, Corey Gamble, and others an opportunity to toast to the couple.
Moakler has since addressed the famed duo's nuptials, insisting: “I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children,” who attended the lavish event. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.” (Barker has also become a father figure to Moakler's daughter from a previous relationship, Atiana De La Hoya, 23.)
Though the blonde bombshell has previously thrown shade at Barker and Kardashian, who can't keep their hands off each other wherever they are, Moakler has since thrown her support behind the duo.
Talking about Barker and Kardashian's efforts to welcome a baby of their own, Moakler insisted: "I think if that's a desire between the two of them then that's fantastic."