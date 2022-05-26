Supportive Ex? Shanna Moakler Reacts To Ex Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian's Italian Wedding
Shanna Moakler has spoken out for the first time since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's lavish Italian wedding.
“I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children,” the former reality star, 47, told Us Weekly. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”
Moakler also noted how “happy” she was to see daughters Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and Alabama Barker, 16, as well as son Landon Barker, 18, attend the lavish event, saying they “looked happy and got to see Italy.”
The mother-of-three was married to the Blink-182 drummer, 46, for nearly four years before they went their separate ways in 2008. The two welcomed son Landon and daughter Alabama together, and Barker became a father figure to Moakler's other daughter Atiana, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde bombshell revealed she felt bad about her past shady comments targeted at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 43, and her relationship with her former husband.
"At one point in time, [Kardashian and Barker's relationship] did affect my relationship with my kids, but my kids and I are in an amazing place. We have a great relationship with one another," Moakler maintained. "I've been a very active mother for the last two decades. My kids and I are in a great headspace."
Not only did the Celebrity Big Brother alum regret criticizing the married couple, but she now appears to also be supportive of them possibly welcoming a child together.
"I think they were trying with IVF and there were some complications," Moakler dished of Barker and Kardashian trying to conceive. "I think if that's a desire between the two of them then that's fantastic. I don't have any issues with that. Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in."
Shortly after the Kravis romance went public, Moakler stated how she thought it was odd that Barker was romancing Kardashian in the same way he wooed her early in their relationship.
“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over," she stated at the time. "I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”