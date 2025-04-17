or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Shanna Moakler
OK LogoCOUPLES

Shanna Moakler Open to Marrying Secret Boyfriend Greg Vaughan After 'Really Tough Divorce' From Travis Barker: 'The Best Love Stories Grow Quietly'

Photo of Greg Vaughan and Shanna Moakler
Source: @thegreg_vaughan/instagram

Shanna Moakler and Greg Vaughan knew each other for more than two decades before things turned romantic.

By:

April 17 2025, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Surprise: Shanna Moakler revealed she's secretly been dating actor and model Greg Vaughan for over a year!

In a new interview, the mom-of-three opened up about their thriving romance and explained how different it is from her past troubled relationships with ex-husband Travis Barker and former boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

Article continues below advertisement
shanna moakler open marrying secret boyfriend greg vaughan divorce travis barker
Source: mega

Shanna Moakler revealed she's been quietly dating actor Greg Vaughan for over a year.

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty, 50, said she actually first met Vaughan, 51, in 1994 "when we were both aspiring models."

"Over the years, we’d run into each other in Los Angeles, on set, or through mutual friends, but nothing ever really lined up... until Jason Momoa’s vodka launch in November 2023," she shared, calling the event a "game-changer."

"Life really came full circle, and I think that’s what makes this all feel so special," the mom-of-three raved.

Article continues below advertisement
shanna moakler open marrying secret boyfriend greg vaughan divorce travis barker
Source: @shannamoakler/instagram

The two first met in 1994 but reconnected at the end of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Moakler touched on why they kept their romance a secret, sharing, "We’ve both been through the highs and lows of public relationships, and after living in the Hollywood spotlight for so long, we really just wanted something for us. No pressure, no headlines — just real moments, privately shared."

"It’s been so refreshing to build something healthy, peaceful, and full of joy without the noise," the model continued. "Sometimes the best love stories grow quietly and that’s exactly what we needed."

Article continues below advertisement
shanna moakler open marrying secret boyfriend greg vaughan divorce travis barker
Source: mega

The model is open to marrying her new boyfriend despite her 'really tough divorce' from Travis Barker.

MORE ON:
Shanna Moakler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Moakler revealed her and Barker's two children — son Landon, 21, and daughter Alabama Barker, 19 — have met her beau.

"I think my kids are really happy to see me with someone who’s grounded, close to my age, and shares so many of the same values," she spilled. "More than anything, they see how well he treats me, and that matters most. They genuinely like Greg and respect him, both as a man and as a father. That kind of connection means a lot to all of us."

The model is also a mom to daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, whom she welcomed with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Article continues below advertisement
shanna moakler open marrying secret boyfriend greg vaughan divorce travis barker
Source: @shannamoakler/instagram

The mom-of-three called her relationship with Vaughan 'healthy' and 'peaceful.'

Article continues below advertisement

The former Playboy star then shaded her past relationships, though she didn't name any exes in particular.

"This feels like a mature love built on honesty, mutual respect, and real communication. In the past, those things weren’t always present," she confessed. "With Greg, there’s no drama, no guessing. We just show up for each other in the most genuine way. It’s calm, steady, and exactly what I didn’t know I needed."

Article continues below advertisement

Though the lovebirds have been together for only a year and a half, Shanna admitted she's open to marrying Vaughan.

"Greg and I have both been married before, and we’ve both gone through some really tough divorces, so it’s not something either of us is rushing into," she noted. "But it’s not off the table for me. I can’t speak for him, but I do know that what we have now is real, and we’re taking things one meaningful step at a time."

Daily Mail spoke with Moakler.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.