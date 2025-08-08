or
Shanna Moakler Turns Heads in Plunging V-Neck Animal Print Swimsuit: See the Steamy Photo

Photo of Shanna Moakler
Source: MEGA; Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Model Shanna Moakler is feeling better than ever this summer and turned heads by showing off her curves in a bold, plunging V-neck animal print swimsuit.

Aug. 8 2025, Published 7:22 p.m. ET

Shanna Moakler is feeling better than ever this summer.

The former beauty pageant queen, 50, took some time off to show off her weight loss in steamy new photos posted via Instagram on Friday, August 8. Moakler showed off her curves in a bold zebra-print swimsuit, featuring a daringly low plunging neckline that put her cleavage on full display.

Shanna Moakler Stunned in Animal Print

Photo of Shanna Mokaler stunned in a animal print bikini.
Source: Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Shanna Mokaler stunned in an animal print bikini.

The mom-of-two embraced full glam, rocking sleek, straight blonde locks with a glossy finish.

“‘It’s no better to be safe than sorry’ 🖤 suit by @fashionnova,” she captioned the series of photos.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Moakler’s look, flooding the comments section with praise.

“The definition of beautiful!!!! Yassss Momma!!!!! 🔥,” one follower wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “Someone’s in their IDGAF era … and I’m HERE for it 🙌🔥”

“You are so beautiful!! Keep shining bright we love you!!! 🔥🔥❤️❤️,” a third quipped.

Shanna Moakler Shades Kourtney Kardashian

Photo of Shanna Moakler used the opportunity to throw shade toward Kourtney Kardashian.
Source: Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler used the opportunity to throw shade toward Kourtney Kardashian.

However, others used the opportunity to throw shade toward Kourtney Kardashian, who is married to Moakler’s ex-husband, Travis Barker.

“And yet, he chose Wednesday Adams with a bob cut. Make me understand it?!? You will ALWAYS be fire 🔥 Momma!!” the supporter wrote.

Moakler appeared to cosign the sentiment, directly responding, “He chose power some people prefer power over love and that's OK.”

Shanna Moakler Split From Travis Barker in 2008

Photo of Shanna Moakler welcomed two children with Travis Barker.
Source: MEGA

Shanna Moakler welcomed two children with Travis Barker.

The former Miss New York USA has never been shy about voicing her opinions on her ex’s relationship with the reality star, 46. Moakler and Barker, 49 — who share daughter Alabama and son Landon — married in 2004, but briefly split up two years later. The Meet The Barkers stars reconciled, but went their separate ways for good in 2008.

Travis Barker Married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022

Photo of Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship has been on-off over the years.
Source: MEGA

Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship has been on and off over the years.

After Barker married Kardashian in 2022, Moakler hasn’t held back on expressing her true feelings, including liking pointed comments aimed at the Hulu star. However, by June, reports indicated that Kardashian and Moakler’s relationship was improving, in large part thanks to Alabama.

"Kourtney and Alabama have really turned a corner. Things are in a much better place between them now than they were a month ago," an insider explained at the time. "Not to say Kourtney doesn't still have her hands full. Alabama's a very feisty free spirit. She's always going to stick up for herself. But thankfully, Travis stepped in to play peacemaker."

