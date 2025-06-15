Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama and Kourtney Kardashian Have 'Turned in a Corner' in Their Feud After Rocker 'Played Peacemaker'
Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, have faced some family tensions lately, but a source revealed to a news outlet that the legendary Blink-182 drummer has successfully mended fences between his stepdaughter Alabama Barker and his wife.
"Kourtney and Alabama have really turned a corner. Things are in a much better place between them now than they were a month ago," the insider explained. "Not to say Kourtney doesn't still have her hands full. Alabama's a very feisty free spirit. She's always going to stick up for herself. But thankfully, Travis stepped in to play peacemaker."
Travis, 49, took the initiative and sat down with Kourtney, 46, and Alabama, 19. He emphasized his love for both of them and highlighted the importance of supporting each other, especially with their young son, Rocky, 19 months, in the mix, a source said.
"It was a turning point. Kourtney and Alabama had a real heart-to-heart and decided to move forward with a clean slate," the source added. "They're not besties overnight, but there's a lot more respect and effort on both sides now. They even had a girls' date recently and got their nails done together. Travis couldn't be happier. His girls finally getting along has taken a huge weight off his shoulders."
Alabama expressed her appreciation for her stepmom in a heartfelt Mother's Day post on Instagram Stories on May 11.
"Happy Mother's Day to someone who chose to love me like her own," Alabama wrote. "You stepped into my life with patience, care, and an open heart, and I'm so grateful for everything you've done to support and guide me. Your presence has brought comfort, strength, and so much love, and I truly appreciate the role you've played in my life. Thank you for showing up, for listening, and for being someone I can count on. You mean more to me than you know."
- Travis Barker Is 'Extremely Protective' of Daughter Alabama After Bhad Bhabie Drama
- Kourtney Kardashian Shares Rare Selfie Alongside Stepdaughter Alabama Barker as 19-Year-Old's Feud With Bhad Bhabie Heats Up
- Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her Stepmom Following Couple's Reported Engagement
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Travis shares Alabama and son Landon, 21, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also a stepfather to Shanna's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26. Kourtney shares son Mason, 15, daughter Penelope, 12 and son Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick. The couple welcomed Rocky in November 2023.
The blended family recently experienced drama when Alabama entered a feud with former friend Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie. Bhabie, 22, accused Alabama of attempting to steal her boyfriend Le Vaughn while they were on a break. Although Alabama admitted to "spending time" with the rapper, she denied knowing he was Bhabie's boyfriend at the time.
The conflict escalated into a rap battle, with Alabama releasing "Cry Bhabie" and Bhabie firing back with tracks like "Ms. Whitman" and "OG Crashout." The feud took a jab at Kourtney when Bhabie twerked on a Travis look-alike in a music video while rapping about Alabama allegedly being "kicked out of the Kardashian house."
Exacerbating matters, both Kourtney's sons, Reign and Rocky, got pulled into the drama. Reign, usually private, appeared on Instagram Live with Alabama's boyfriend, Scooter Jackson, to clarify rumors regarding his paternity.
Adding fuel to the fire, Bhad Bhabie's mom, Barbara, attacked Alabama on social media, calling her a "little dirty a-- h--" and criticizing her for being involved in the feud while Travis has a new family.
Though the tension has seemingly subsided, a source revealed to In Touch that the drama caused considerable stress for Kourtney and Travis. "They're both upset and worried about Alabama, and Kourtney's hit the roof because Rocky and Reign have both gotten dragged into the negativity," the insider stated.
"Rocky's a baby and he's already getting trash talked in public thanks to Alabama having this toxic feud. And now, thanks to Alabama's boyfriend, Reign has had to answer questions from random strangers on the internet about whether Justin Bieber is his dad. It's absolutely horrifying," the insider added.