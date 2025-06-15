Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama and Kourtney Kardashian Have 'Turned in a Corner' in Their Feud After Rocker 'Played Peacemaker'

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, have faced some family tensions lately, but a source revealed to a news outlet that the legendary Blink-182 drummer has successfully mended fences between his stepdaughter Alabama Barker and his wife.

"Kourtney and Alabama have really turned a corner. Things are in a much better place between them now than they were a month ago," the insider explained. "Not to say Kourtney doesn't still have her hands full. Alabama's a very feisty free spirit. She's always going to stick up for herself. But thankfully, Travis stepped in to play peacemaker."