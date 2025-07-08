'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Pulled Over and Cited by Cops While on DUI Probation

Shannon Beador, star of Real Housewives of Orange County, faced a police encounter on May 21 while still on probation for driving under the influence, according to a report.

Court records cited by a news outlet reveal that during the incident in Orange County, Calif., authorities cited Beador for using a handheld communication device while driving. The Bravo personality received a citation and was subsequently released. She must pay a $20 fine by July 11, as the ticket is a non-moving violation with no points added to her record for the first offense.

Beador remains on criminal probation from her arrest in September 2023 for an alleged DUI and hit-and-run incident. Her probation runs until November 2026.