Alexis Bellino Threatens to 'Ruin' Shannon Beador's Life With 'Horrific' Videos From Shannon's DUI
Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino have been at odds on Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County as Bellino is dating Beador’s ex John Janssen.
On the August 15 episode, things took quite a turn when Bellino threatened to release videos of Beador that would “ruin her life.”
While on a trip away with fellow castmates Tamra Judge, Jenn Pedranti, and Katie Ginella, Bellino asked if she needed to “pull out the videos.”
When Pedranti asked what videos Bellino was referring to, Judge piped in that Janssen had possessed footage of Beador from the night of her DUI, which ended in Beador getting arrested. “It will ruin her life,” Bellino boldly stated of the clips.
Noting the videos are “definitely horrific,” she said if Beadoer “doesn’t stop lying,” they may release what they have.
“It’s 10 times worse than you can actually imagine,” Bellino added. “I definitely have said quite a few prayers for her.” Prior to threatening to expose Beador, Bellino explained she gets “really worked up” about Janssen because he is “nothing but kind, generous, loving, caring.” “Unfortunately, Shannon has ruined John’s reputation throughout the community,” Bellino shared with the girls, eager to explain why she’s willing to take extreme measures if this continues.
While Bellino may think releasing the videos could potentially solve her issue with Beador, not all of her castmates agree with her.
In her confessional, Pedranti asked, “Alexis, why are we even going here? What do these videos matter? Why does anybody need to see them? Does anybody take into account what this will do to Shannon, her family? In my opinion, it’s wrong.”
Much of Beador’s storyline this season surrounds her DUI, which took place after leaving Janssen’s house where an argument between the pair broke out.
On September 17, 2023, Beador crashed her car into a planter box attached to a house. When her blood alcohol level was taken, it registered as three times the legal limit.
After being arrested and taken to jail, Beador was released. When sentenced for the ordeal, Beador was required to participate in a nine-month alcohol program and do 40 hours of community service.
When discussing last year’s DUI arrest this year with People, Beador described how she was “injured” with “blood all over” her from the accident.
“It was surreal and it is something that I will never let happen again,” Beador said. “I’m never going to make poor decisions like that again. I'm not going to.”