Alexis Bellino Threatens to 'Ruin' Shannon Beador's Life With 'Horrific' Videos From Shannon's DUI

Much of Beador’s storyline this season surrounds her DUI, which took place after leaving Janssen’s house where an argument between the pair broke out.

On September 17, 2023, Beador crashed her car into a planter box attached to a house. When her blood alcohol level was taken, it registered as three times the legal limit.

After being arrested and taken to jail, Beador was released. When sentenced for the ordeal, Beador was required to participate in a nine-month alcohol program and do 40 hours of community service.

When discussing last year’s DUI arrest this year with People, Beador described how she was “injured” with “blood all over” her from the accident.

“It was surreal and it is something that I will never let happen again,” Beador said. “I’m never going to make poor decisions like that again. I'm not going to.”