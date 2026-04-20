Single Shannon Elizabeth Says She's Letting Things 'Unfold' After Joining OnlyFans and Filing for Divorce

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Shannon Elizabeth admitted things are getting "a little wild" in an update following her decision to file for divorce and join OnlyFans. "Life’s been a little… unexpected lately. In the best and most challenging ways," Elizabeth, 52, captioned a selfie posted via Instagram on Sunday, April 19.

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Shannon Elizabeth Is Letting Things 'Unfold'

Source: @shannonelizabeth/Instagram Shannon Elizabeth revealed she's 'letting go' of things she should've 'released a long time ago.'

She continued, "I’ve been saying yes to things I used to overthink and finally letting go of what I should’ve released a long time ago." The American Pie alum said her new era "feels good" but "also a little wild," adding, "Right now I’m just letting it unfold...more to come! ✨."

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Fans Supported Shannon Elizabeth's New Single Era

Source: MEGA Shannon Elizabeth is best known for her role in 'American Pie.'

Fans rallied behind the star's confident message, flooding the comments section with support. "I am going through the same, so I get where you are coming from and I hate what people are saying about you. I love that you are still posting regardless," one fan wrote. A second admirer said, "Looking gorgeous! You've got to take care of yourself first in life." "Saw her only fans, cured me 👏," a third added.

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Shannon Elizabeth Quietly Filed for Divorce

Source: @shannonelizabeth/Instagram Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert tied the knot in 2021.

The update comes nearly one week after the actress confirmed she filed for divorce from Simon Borchert. “I’ve been separated since September of last year, and this has been a thoughtful, ongoing process — not something that happened in the past few days,” she clarified to a news outlet on April 16. “The meaningful pieces are already behind me, and only the formalities remain.” Elizabeth and the South African conservation specialist were first linked in 2015 and tied the knot in 2021. A separate source described the split as "rather fresh" since the filing happened in the "last few days." "Now that she is single, she wants to have a bit more freedom and be wild," the insider claimed.

Shannon Elizabeth Joined OnlyFans

Source: MEGA Shannon Elizabeth revealed she was joining OnlyFans as she gains 'more freedom' after her divorce.