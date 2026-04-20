or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Shannon Elizabeth
OK LogoNEWS

Single Shannon Elizabeth Says She's Letting Things 'Unfold' After Joining OnlyFans and Filing for Divorce

Photo of Shannon Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Things are getting a 'little wild' for Shannon Elizabeth after filing for divorce and joining OnlyFans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 20 2026, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Elizabeth admitted things are getting "a little wild" in an update following her decision to file for divorce and join OnlyFans.

"Life’s been a little… unexpected lately. In the best and most challenging ways," Elizabeth, 52, captioned a selfie posted via Instagram on Sunday, April 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Elizabeth Is Letting Things 'Unfold'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Shannon Elizabeth revealed she's 'letting go' of things she should've 'released a long time ago.'
Source: @shannonelizabeth/Instagram

Shannon Elizabeth revealed she's 'letting go' of things she should've 'released a long time ago.'

She continued, "I’ve been saying yes to things I used to overthink and finally letting go of what I should’ve released a long time ago."

The American Pie alum said her new era "feels good" but "also a little wild," adding, "Right now I’m just letting it unfold...more to come! ✨."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Supported Shannon Elizabeth's New Single Era

Photo of Shannon Elizabeth is best known for her role in 'American Pie.'
Source: MEGA

Shannon Elizabeth is best known for her role in 'American Pie.'

Fans rallied behind the star's confident message, flooding the comments section with support.

"I am going through the same, so I get where you are coming from and I hate what people are saying about you. I love that you are still posting regardless," one fan wrote.

A second admirer said, "Looking gorgeous! You've got to take care of yourself first in life."

"Saw her only fans, cured me 👏," a third added.

MORE ON:
Shannon Elizabeth

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Shannon Elizabeth Quietly Filed for Divorce

Photo of Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert tied the knot in 2021.
Source: @shannonelizabeth/Instagram

Shannon Elizabeth and Simon Borchert tied the knot in 2021.

The update comes nearly one week after the actress confirmed she filed for divorce from Simon Borchert.

“I’ve been separated since September of last year, and this has been a thoughtful, ongoing process — not something that happened in the past few days,” she clarified to a news outlet on April 16. “The meaningful pieces are already behind me, and only the formalities remain.”

Elizabeth and the South African conservation specialist were first linked in 2015 and tied the knot in 2021. A separate source described the split as "rather fresh" since the filing happened in the "last few days."

"Now that she is single, she wants to have a bit more freedom and be wild," the insider claimed.

Shannon Elizabeth Joined OnlyFans

Photo of Shannon Elizabeth revealed she was joining OnlyFans as she gains 'more freedom' after her divorce.
Source: MEGA

Shannon Elizabeth revealed she was joining OnlyFans as she gains 'more freedom' after her divorce.

Amid the divorce news, Elizabeth revealed she was joining OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for its adult content creators.

“I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms and just be free,” she told People. “I really do think this is the future.”

The star explained she was inspired to take control of her professional decisions after years of other people managing her life.

“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” she told the magazine. “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more s--- side no one has seen and being closer to my fans.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.