Single Shannon Elizabeth Says She's Letting Things 'Unfold' After Joining OnlyFans and Filing for Divorce
April 20 2026, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET
Shannon Elizabeth admitted things are getting "a little wild" in an update following her decision to file for divorce and join OnlyFans.
"Life’s been a little… unexpected lately. In the best and most challenging ways," Elizabeth, 52, captioned a selfie posted via Instagram on Sunday, April 19.
Shannon Elizabeth Is Letting Things 'Unfold'
She continued, "I’ve been saying yes to things I used to overthink and finally letting go of what I should’ve released a long time ago."
The American Pie alum said her new era "feels good" but "also a little wild," adding, "Right now I’m just letting it unfold...more to come! ✨."
Fans Supported Shannon Elizabeth's New Single Era
Fans rallied behind the star's confident message, flooding the comments section with support.
"I am going through the same, so I get where you are coming from and I hate what people are saying about you. I love that you are still posting regardless," one fan wrote.
A second admirer said, "Looking gorgeous! You've got to take care of yourself first in life."
"Saw her only fans, cured me 👏," a third added.
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Shannon Elizabeth Quietly Filed for Divorce
The update comes nearly one week after the actress confirmed she filed for divorce from Simon Borchert.
“I’ve been separated since September of last year, and this has been a thoughtful, ongoing process — not something that happened in the past few days,” she clarified to a news outlet on April 16. “The meaningful pieces are already behind me, and only the formalities remain.”
Elizabeth and the South African conservation specialist were first linked in 2015 and tied the knot in 2021. A separate source described the split as "rather fresh" since the filing happened in the "last few days."
"Now that she is single, she wants to have a bit more freedom and be wild," the insider claimed.
Shannon Elizabeth Joined OnlyFans
Amid the divorce news, Elizabeth revealed she was joining OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for its adult content creators.
“I’m choosing OnlyFans because it allows me to connect directly with my audience, create on my own terms and just be free,” she told People. “I really do think this is the future.”
The star explained she was inspired to take control of her professional decisions after years of other people managing her life.
“I’ve spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career,” she told the magazine. “This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more s--- side no one has seen and being closer to my fans.”