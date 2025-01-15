Shannon K Uses Her Latest Release “OTT” to Give Back to LA Fire Victims

Shannon K’s new single, “OTT”, has officially hit the charts, marking another major milestone in her career. With over 400 million streams, Shannon’s artistry continues to captivate a global audience. What makes “OTT” even more special is its purpose—proceeds from the single will be donated to support victims of the devastating LA fires and the Red Cross. By purchasing her music, fans will directly contribute to aiding those who have lost everything.

American Indian artist Shannon K blends her Indian heritage with modern pop sensibilities, creating a sound that resonates universally. The messages in “OTT” and her other songs strike a chord with youth culture, showcasing her ability to connect deeply with listeners. With over 3.5 million followers on social media, Shannon has amassed an impressive fanbase that continues to show unwavering support for her journey. Grateful for her fans, Shannon shared, “I’m so thankful for all the love and support I’ve received. It means the world to me.”

Shannon K’s influences are as broad as her music. Music has always been central to her life, and she grew up surrounded by it. Her first musical influence was her father, whom she considers her guru. Watching him record and perform left an indelible impression on her. As Shannon grew older, she discovered icons like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion, shaping her distinct sound.