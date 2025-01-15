Shannon K Uses Her Latest Release “OTT” to Give Back to LA Fire Victims
Shannon K’s new single, “OTT”, has officially hit the charts, marking another major milestone in her career. With over 400 million streams, Shannon’s artistry continues to captivate a global audience. What makes “OTT” even more special is its purpose—proceeds from the single will be donated to support victims of the devastating LA fires and the Red Cross. By purchasing her music, fans will directly contribute to aiding those who have lost everything.
American Indian artist Shannon K blends her Indian heritage with modern pop sensibilities, creating a sound that resonates universally. The messages in “OTT” and her other songs strike a chord with youth culture, showcasing her ability to connect deeply with listeners. With over 3.5 million followers on social media, Shannon has amassed an impressive fanbase that continues to show unwavering support for her journey. Grateful for her fans, Shannon shared, “I’m so thankful for all the love and support I’ve received. It means the world to me.”
Shannon K’s influences are as broad as her music. Music has always been central to her life, and she grew up surrounded by it. Her first musical influence was her father, whom she considers her guru. Watching him record and perform left an indelible impression on her. As Shannon grew older, she discovered icons like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion, shaping her distinct sound.
Adopted at 22 days old, Shannon faced challenges, including struggles with mental health. However, she has always remained true to herself. Through determination and resilience, she overcame her obstacles and built a vibrant career, becoming an animal rights activist, philanthropist, and social advocate along the way. Shannon’s journey in the West was not without its struggles, as she faced racial discrimination early on in her career. “For me, it was surely hard to stand up for myself as a young brown woman and have people listen to what I have to say,” she recalls.
Her career began humbly, singing in cafés and family restaurants, and she faced rejection at auditions and in meetings with industry officials. Despite these challenges, rejection steeled her resolve, and her family’s unwavering support helped her overcome bouts of depression. Shannon believes in the power of hard work, saying, “Anybody can get famous by doing something weird on social media, but it doesn’t last long. Success only comes through hard work; it takes time, sometimes even a lifetime.”
Shannon K’s artistic journey is filled with milestones. Her debut single, “A Long Time,” featuring Poo Bear, was featured in prominent publications like Billboard, Rolling Stone, and Elle India. She also charted at #4 on the iTunes charts for “9 to 5” with Kumar Sanu. She has performed at Times Square and earned accolades such as the HMMA Award for Best Original Song and the LIT Award for Song of the Year. With these accomplishments, Shannon has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.
Shannon’s goal is to inspire youth and pave a path for others striving to make their mark. She aspires to be the first young South Asian woman to succeed in mainstream Hollywood and to collaborate with artists in ways that highlight her culture. With “OTT,” Shannon not only showcases her talent but also uses her platform to make a meaningful impact. Her music reflects her personal journey, and her commitment to giving back demonstrates her desire to uplift others through her artistry.