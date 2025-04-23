ENTERTAINMENT Shaquille O'Neal Hustles Off Set as NBA Star Has Bathroom Emergency on Live Television: Watch Source: MEGA Shaquille O'Neal couldn't wait 'till break to use the potty!

It's a Shaq-mergency! Shaquille O’Neal shimmied his way off set during a live taping of Inside the NBA after experiencing a surprise need to use the bathroom that simply couldn't wait.

Source: @NBAonTNT/X The legendary athlete had a bathroom emergency on live television.

The professional basketball star had a hilarious moment during the Tuesday, April 22, broadcast of TNT's sports talk show — featuring O'Neal and co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Charles Barkley. In the middle of analyzing Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers' first round playoff matchup, O'Neal quickly left his chair and hustled backstage to use the restroom.

Shaq had to hustle out of Studio J 🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/HcAXHjqUki — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2025 Source: @NBAonTNT/X

"Go ahead, keep talking," O'Neal declared, though Johnson, Smith and Barkley, appeared too stunned to speak and couldn't help but start laughing hysterically. While the 53-year-old was doing his business, Smith and his costars had a field day trolling O'Neal.

"Listen, he can’t hold it. After 40 [years old], you can’t hold it anymore," he quipped. "It’s that olive oil you’ve been drinking," Smith revealed, explaining how the retired NBA legend has been testing out a theory that drinking the culinary ingredient daily can help clean out your gut.

Source: @NBAonTNT/X Shaquille O'Neal abruptly left set to use the bathroom during the April 22 broadcast of 'Inside the NBA.'

Chiming in, Barkley noted, "you have to do it for two weeks," prompting Johnson to joke: "He’s gonna miss a lot of air time then." O'Neal eventually returned to the set — but not before Inside the NBA aired a replay of him sprinting off camera.

Once back on the screen, O'Neal claimed his reason for needing the bathroom had to do with drinking too much water. Recalling his thoughts in the moments leading up to his bathroom emergency, O'Neal declared: "Chuck, stop talking so d--- much, finish your point so we can go to break. I’m sitting here like, 'Shut the h--- up and hurry up.'"

Source: @NBAonTNT/X Shaquille O'Neal's emergency caused his costars to burst out into laughter.

"Sorry about that, America," O'Neal humorously concluded. O'Neal isn't the first Inside the NBA panelist to have an embarrassing moment on set.

In April 2024, Smith tripped while making his way up the stairs to a large screen where the sports analyst provided the American Express Halftime Report. After causing a sea of laughter from his co-hosts, Johnson added to the silly situation by pretending to offer help to Smith as he made his way back down the stairs.

Source: @NBAonTNT/X Shaquille O'Neal hosts 'Inside the NBA' with Ernie Johnson, Kenny 'The Jet' Smith and Charles Barkley.

Inside the NBA's hilarious moments will sadly no longer take place on TNT, as the network will soon lose its broadcasting rights to the league. Fortunately for fans, the sports show itself isn't going anywhere, but will instead air on ESPN at the start of next season.