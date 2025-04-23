Shaquille O'Neal Hustles Off Set as NBA Star Has Bathroom Emergency on Live Television: Watch
It's a Shaq-mergency!
Shaquille O’Neal shimmied his way off set during a live taping of Inside the NBA after experiencing a surprise need to use the bathroom that simply couldn't wait.
The professional basketball star had a hilarious moment during the Tuesday, April 22, broadcast of TNT's sports talk show — featuring O'Neal and co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Charles Barkley.
In the middle of analyzing Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers' first round playoff matchup, O'Neal quickly left his chair and hustled backstage to use the restroom.
"Go ahead, keep talking," O'Neal declared, though Johnson, Smith and Barkley, appeared too stunned to speak and couldn't help but start laughing hysterically.
While the 53-year-old was doing his business, Smith and his costars had a field day trolling O'Neal.
"Listen, he can’t hold it. After 40 [years old], you can’t hold it anymore," he quipped.
"It’s that olive oil you’ve been drinking," Smith revealed, explaining how the retired NBA legend has been testing out a theory that drinking the culinary ingredient daily can help clean out your gut.
Chiming in, Barkley noted, "you have to do it for two weeks," prompting Johnson to joke: "He’s gonna miss a lot of air time then."
O'Neal eventually returned to the set — but not before Inside the NBA aired a replay of him sprinting off camera.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Once back on the screen, O'Neal claimed his reason for needing the bathroom had to do with drinking too much water.
Recalling his thoughts in the moments leading up to his bathroom emergency, O'Neal declared: "Chuck, stop talking so d--- much, finish your point so we can go to break. I’m sitting here like, 'Shut the h--- up and hurry up.'"
"Sorry about that, America," O'Neal humorously concluded.
O'Neal isn't the first Inside the NBA panelist to have an embarrassing moment on set.
In April 2024, Smith tripped while making his way up the stairs to a large screen where the sports analyst provided the American Express Halftime Report.
After causing a sea of laughter from his co-hosts, Johnson added to the silly situation by pretending to offer help to Smith as he made his way back down the stairs.
Inside the NBA's hilarious moments will sadly no longer take place on TNT, as the network will soon lose its broadcasting rights to the league.
Fortunately for fans, the sports show itself isn't going anywhere, but will instead air on ESPN at the start of next season.
Johnson recently commemorated the end of NBA on TNT with an emotional tribute, as he said goodbye to the network after its 35-year run of covering the sport.
"One of the most gratifying things about the whole process is this: We start the NBA on TNT back in 1989, and then we become synonymous with the league. For the fans out there, they think NBA, they think NBA on TNT. That's why it hurts tonight – to know that's gone after this next playoff run," he said during Inside the NBA's last regular-season show with the network.
Johnson continued: "But I will say this: No time for bitterness. It is time for appreciation. It's time for gratitude. And it has been my pleasure to be one of your coworkers, one of your teammates, and a part of this family. Love you."