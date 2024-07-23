Home > News NEWS Shariann Carlo Proves Versatility is Key in Acting and Real Estate Entrepreneurship Cannes Film Festival 2024

Shariann Carlo is an actress, director, entrepreneur, and president of a nationwide real estate company. Carlo defies conventional boundaries between the entertainment and real estate markets as she balances her careers. "People always ask how I manage two such contrasting careers," Carlo says. "The truth is, they complement each other well. Acting taught me storytelling abilities and how to connect with people. Real estate sharpened my business skills and strategic thinking."

Pushing Boundaries as an Actor A deep fascination with storytelling fueled Carlo's journey into the world of acting at a young age. "I've always been drawn to the ability of actors to transport audiences into different realms, to make them feel and experience emotions they can relate too our new emotions they haven’t encountered yet. '' she explains enthusiastically. Carlo's journey began with a deep-rooted love for acting. She has consistently demonstrated her versatility and dedication to her craft, starting with her first role in the TV series "Cleaners." "Versatility is the lifeblood of an actor," she asserts. Mastering one type of role or genre is not enough. The true challenge lies in constantly pushing boundaries, exploring new depths, and embracing the unknown.

A Powerhouse in Real Estate Carlo's entrepreneurial spirit has contributed equally to her success. Recognizing the harmony between the art of storytelling and the art of real estate, she has forged a unique path that blends her creative talents with her business side. “Every rental property has a story to tell, and it's my job to uncover that story and present it in a way that resonates with potential clients,” she notes. Her ability to weave compelling narratives around properties has set her apart in a highly competitive market. She has attracted a diverse clientele who are drawn to her technique. Carlo is also the president of a real estate developing company with an approved Boutique Hotel, and 133 luxury villas adjacent to the Reuben Brothers, and three rules capital $2 Billion Esencia, a luxury Master Plan coastal community anchored by the most discerning hotel operators in the world including Aman Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, and Rosewood Hotel Group & Resort in Boquerón Bay in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

Shariann Carlo Champions Diverse Perspectives Carlo prioritises championing diverse perspectives in all that she does. "Versatility isn't just about the roles we play or the properties we sell," she asserts. "It's about embracing the richness of our differences and using them as a source of strength and innovation." As the sun dips below the horizon, Carlo's day draws to a close, but her passion and drive show no signs of waning. "This is just the beginning," she declares, her eyes alight with determination. "I'm just starting this journey of pushing boundaries and redefining what it means to be a versatile artist and entrepreneur." With her commitment to excellence and ability to navigate the realms of acting and real estate, Carlo stands as a testament to versatility. This force makes its presence known in a complex world that demands adaptability, creativity, and an unwavering spirit.