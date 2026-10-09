Robert Herjavec Calls Out Kevin O'Leary for Taking Things 'Too Far' on 'Shark Tank'

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Robert Herjavec called out his Shark Tank co-host Kevin O'Leary for being overly harsh toward entrepreneurs on the ABC reality series, revealing that their on-camera clashes reflect genuine tensions between the two. The 64-year-old investor discussed the issue with O'Leary, 72, during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Business Briefing with Janet Alvarez. “My issue is, sometimes Kevin goes too far,” Herjavec said.

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Herjavec Says 'Shark Tank' Arguments Are 'Real'

Source: MEGA Robert Herjavec revealed 'Shark Tank' arguments are real and not staged for TV.

Herjavec explained that tensions between the investors can escalate as they debate which entrepreneurs to back, recalling one particularly heated exchange. He said, “When we’re in the moment, it’s very real. I’m not intimidated by saying what needs to be said." "What p----- me off, not just about Kevin, what was the pitch? We got into a huge argument where [co-host Mark Cuban] and I left the stage," Herjavec added.

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O'Leary Defends His 'No Too Far' Stance

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA O'Leary defended himself.

O'Leary pushed back on Herjavec's criticism, arguing that the high-pressure environment of Shark Tank mirrors the challenges entrepreneurs face in the real world. “There’s no ‘too far.’ I’ll tell you why I’m right on this. The tank is tough. I get it. Maybe I’m tougher,” O’Leary said. He continued, “But the real world out there is a b----. If you can’t get through the tank, it’s going to eat your hiney to pieces.” The investor argued that entrepreneurs who struggle to respond to tough questions about their business may not be prepared to secure funding. He noted, “If they can’t stand up to the heat they’re going to take — I’m not the only guy giving heat, particularly on numbers — then they’re going to fail anyway. So, it’s too bad, and I say, who’s next?”

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'Don't Insult the Entrepreneur'

Source: @SIRIUSXM/YOUTUBE Herjavec believes O'Leary 'insults' the entrepreneurs.

Herjavec challenged O'Leary, saying, “Don’t insult the entrepreneur, though.” “I insult their idea, not them personally,” O'Leary replied.

Inside Shark Tank's History

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA 'Shark Tank's investor panel history consists of Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran among others