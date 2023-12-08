Lori Greiner Reveals Her Surprising Pick to Replace Mark Cuban When He Leaves 'Shark Tank'
While Lori Greiner will surely be sad to see Shark Tank costar Mark Cuban eventually leave the series, she already knows who she wants his replacement to be!
Greiner spoke about a future cast shake-up while attending The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala on Thursday, December 7.
"I've wanted Oprah for years!" she declared. "So what can I say? Let's manifest that! Yes, world, manifest that!"
However, the blonde beauty, 53, pointed out that Cuban said he doesn't plan to leave until after Season 16, and they're currently in the fifteenth season.
"We still have season 16, and that would be 2025, right? It's 2024, that would be 2025, I don't know. It's so far out. We still have [him] for a year, at least, right?" Greiner pondered while discussing the show's future.
It was just last month that the businessman, 65, revealed his plans on an episode of the podcast "All the Smoke."
"I just want to have a couple summers with my teens before they go off on their own," he told The Hollywood Reporter of why he was quitting. "Nothing to do with the show. I love it. I love being on it. I love what [it] represents and how it motivates entrepreneurs around the world."
Cuban's pick for his replacement was Emma Grede, a businesswoman who has worked with Kim Kardashian on SKIMS and Khloé Kardashian on Good American.
Cuban was a guest star on Season 2, and by the next season — which aired in 2012 — he was promoted to a full-time spot.
"I love it because it sends the message the American dream is alive and well," he previously shared of being on the series, in which people invest in startup businesses. "I feel like in doing Shark Tank all these years, we’ve trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of Shark Tank and show their business and get a deal, it’s going to inspire generations of kids."
The father-of-three estimated that he's invested almost $30 million in companies over the course of the show.
Despite his wealth, Cuban has tried to raise his children humbly.
"I’m not going to write you checks. You don’t just get a credit card. You can’t just buy whatever you want," he said of his parenting style. "I tell them, 'After your health, my No. 1 thing for you all is, I don’t want you to be entitled jerks.'"
The entrepreneur's net worth currently stands at an astonishing $6.2 billion.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Greiner.