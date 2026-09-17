COUPLES Sharna Burgess Says Fiancé Brian Austin Green Is 'My Rock' as He Supports Her 'DWTS' Comeback: 'I'm So Grateful for Him' Source: mega Sharna Burgess could not stop talking about the amazing support she receives from her fiancé Brian Austin Green. Joshua Sila Sept. 17 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sharna Burgess returned to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for Season 35, with fiancé Brian Austin Green cheering her on from the crowd. "My guy, he's an absolute legend," Burgess gushed Us Weekly at the September 15 live premiere. "Brian, he runs me Epsom salt spas for when I get home. He is taking notes. He's got food ready for me. He wakes up with me [at] my 5:30 a.m. [alarm] and makes me coffee, like he's doing everything to hold it down at home and support."

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Brian Austin Green Is Helping Her Through the Demands

Source: MEGA Sharna Burgess said Brian Austin Green is her biggest supporter.

Green was in the audience as Burgess stepped back onto the dance floor for the first time since 2021. "He was here tonight supporting. He comes when he can," Burgess said. "He'll bring Zane when he can. He's, just, my rock, and I’m so grateful for him." Zane is the couple's 4-year-old son. The support comes as Burgess balances the physical demands of competing with family life at home.

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Sharna Burgess Called Her Return 'Unreal'

Source: MEGA Sharna Burgess is partnered with Tyler Cameron this season.

Burgess also reflected on what it felt like to return to the show after several years away. She is competing alongside Tyler Cameron, with the pair performing a tango to Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way" during the premiere. "We were, like, pleasantly surprised to get those 6s," Burgess said of their 17 out of 30 score. "We know [the judges were] going to start low, give us somewhere to go. We felt like we had a great dance, great critiques from them, all fair, but getting that higher score was just amazing." The professional dancer described being back on the ballroom floor as "unreal" but familiar. "It … feels, in many ways, like I never left," she spilled. "Stepping back out onto this floor just feels comfortable and like home."

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Burgess Gushed Over Cameron's Professionalism and Personality

Source: MEGA Sharna Burgess gushed that Tyler Cameron was wonderful to be around.

Burgess praised Cameron's approach to the competition, pointing to his drive and personality as reasons she was happy to be partnered with him for her return. "He's the best partner I could have asked for coming into this," she said. "His work ethic, his approach as a general human, he's just a joy to be in the room with." Burgess also mentioned Cameron's fiancée, Tate Madden, while describing how the couples would remain connected beyond the ballroom. "I adore Tate," the dancer raved. "They're going to be in mine and Brian's world."

Sharna Burgess Left 'DWTS' to Focus on Family

Source: MEGA Sharna Burgess said family commitments kept her away from 'DWTS.'