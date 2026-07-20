Sharon Osbourne 'Flirted' With WWE Star Chris Masters During Sports Outing With Late Husband Ozzy, Retired Wrestler Claims
July 20 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Former WWE star Chris Masters looked back on the "guest host era" of WWE Raw, recalling a time when late musician Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, hosted an in-ring "talent show" segment.
"When I watch that back now, Ozzy was so genuinely entertained," Masters, 43, said during an appearance on TMZ's "Inside the Ring." "It's endearing to me when I watch that and I see how much I was able to entertain a legend like him, and for Sharon to be basically flirting with me."
Former WWE Star Claims Sharon Osbourne Flirted With Him in 2009
The Black Sabbath artist and his wife, 73, guest-hosted an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in November 2009, where Masters bounced his pectorial muscles in sync to "Crazy Train," one of Ozzy's signature songs.
Masters claimed Sharon's flirting continued "innocently" backstage, adding, "If that whole thing was a shoot, they wanted me to win... [But], the main thing was just seeing Ozzy's joy. Like, that's cool."
Chris Masters Claims He Was Pressured to Bounce His Pectoral Muscles
In past interviews, Masters explained he was disappointed that the WWE kept reusing the pec dance gimmick, which he initially believed had a limited shelf life.
"I thought it was funny that one time, but I just absolutely thought it was ridiculous when they kept riding me," he told NBC Sports Boston in 2022, per Wrestling Inc. "And honestly, I didn't want to do it because, at that point, I knew this is something that was funny a couple of times, but it's not something to present every week."
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Sharon Osbourne Was 'Very Entertained' During Guest Host Appearance
Although he had become frustrated with the recurring gimmick, Masters remembered that Sharon was "very entertained" by his dance moves.
"Sharon, I remember she really loved it," he told the outlet. "And even Ozzy was, I imagine that if they were in the rehearsal like, you know, they might have already gotten a taste of it, but we didn't. We did walk through the blocking of it, I think ... But Sharon was very fond of that whole pectoral dance, yeah."
Ozzy Osbourne Was Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame in 2022
Ozzy had a longstanding history with the WWE before his death at 76 in July 2025.
The musician made his debut in 1986 at WrestleMania 2, where he managed British icons The British Bulldogs with Captain Lou Albano.
The U.K. native made various appearances over the years, notably being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's Celebrity Wing in 2022.